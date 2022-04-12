ATHENS, Ga., April 12, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® today announced that the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) has named FormFree Chief Customer Officer Christy Moss, CMB, a 2022 Tech All-Star. Since 2002, the Tech All-Star Awards have honored leaders who have made outstanding contributions to mortgage technology.



PHOTO CAPTION: FormFree Chief Customer Officer Christy Moss, CMB.

Moss was recognized for her career commitment to driving digital transformation in mortgage lending. A 30-year veteran of the mortgage industry, Moss got her start holding advanced positions at financial institutions including CitiMortgage, Wachovia and GE Capital Mortgage Services. During her subsequent 11-year tenure at Fannie Mae, Moss evangelized business initiatives beneficial to the post-recession mortgage lending ecosystem that focused on driving lender and partner adoption of technologies. Now, as CCO at FormFree, Moss is helping build a more inclusive credit decisioning landscape with AccountChek’s automated verification of direct-source asset, income and employment data.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized by the MBA, the leading organization for mortgage professionals, for my contributions toward the digital transformation of mortgage lending,” said Moss. “Going forward, I will continue to uplift FormFree’s creative thinkers, groundbreaking solutions and business partnerships to create a safer, easier and more transparent mortgage experience for all.”

“Christy is instrumental in helping FormFree deliver a simplified loan application experience, improve loan officer productivity and reduce loan cycle times. I feel incredibly fortunate to have her as a driving force behind FormFree’s mission to transform mortgage lending into an easy, stress-free digital experience,” said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. “Her passion coupled with her wealth of experience driving innovation make her well deserving of recognition as a Tech All-Star.”

This award is the latest of a number of prestigious accolades under Moss’ belt. In the past year alone, Moss was named a Mortgage Star by Mortgage Women Magazine and a Housing Industry Icon by Mortgage Professional America. Moss has also been honored in NEXT Mortgage Events’ Powerhouse Awards program.

The 2022 Tech All-Star Awards were presented to honorees at the MBA Technology Solutions Conference & Expo in Las Vegas on April 12.

About FormFree®

As the industry’s go-to provider for direct-source VOA and VOI/E data, FormFree helps lenders understand credit risk like never before. Our patented AccountChek® and Passport® products open doors to more inclusive credit decisioning by revealing each customer’s true ability to pay (ATP®). We have completed over $3 trillion in loan verifications that help lenders lower operating costs while improving the borrower experience. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

Twitter: @RealFormFree @MBAMortgage

