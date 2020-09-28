DALLAS, Texas, Sept. 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Jill Young, founder of Dallas-based TractionFirst, uses her experience to teach business owners how to grow and thrive. “The Courage Advantage: 3 Mindsets Your Team Needs to Cultivate Fierce Discipline, Incredible Fun, and a Culture of Experimentation” (ISBN: 978-1647462819) began as a result of a question asked by a new client, “I know why this coaching will work. What do you think is happening when it doesn’t work?”

That question sent Jill Young on a journey to figure out exactly why some companies thrived while others limped and clunked along until finally quitting.

Young says, “If you don’t first want to grow, the fear you feel will disguise itself as reality; it’ll scare you into staying conservative and avoiding risk.”

Written for the business owner who wants to lead their company through growth to thrive in courage as they strive to attain their larger-than-life goals, “The Courage Advantage” guides entrepreneurs to create a workplace defined by fierce discipline and incredible fun, enjoy the kind of growth that takes their teams to new heights, and experience breakthroughs defined by personal and professional success.

“The Courage Advantage” released worldwide in July and is available wherever books are sold.

What Others Have Said

Gino Wickman, author of the #1 bestseller, Traction: Get a Grip on Your Business and creator of EOS® says, “’The Courage Advantage’ is a gift to any leadership team in growth mode. Jill’s observations will resonate with ambitious entrepreneurs who are looking to grow in a more effortless way.”

Dan Sullivan, Founder & President of The Strategic Coach®, Inc. remarks, “Following Jill’s approach and the concepts she introduces in this book, you’ll be able to decide your way to success.”

Young says, “I asked myself, what causes some teams to thrive in the midst of their evolution and others to painfully struggle? My observation is that the teams that thrive live in courage rather than in fear.”

About the Author

Jill Young grew up in an entrepreneurial family, learning early on the advantages of having a clear vision and doing what you say you’ll do. Through the experience of her family’s struggles and successes in business, Jill has become the dynamic and approachable leader she is today. She has a BS in Psychology, an MBA and has held leadership positions in a variety of fields. Before becoming a full-time EOS® implementer in 2014, Jill was the president of a forward-thinking CPA firm, where she advised and guided clients using the EOS tools. Jill now implements EOS with over 80 companies and coaches entrepreneurs who are on a journey to become their best.

More information is available at TractionFirst – https://www.tractionfirst.com/

