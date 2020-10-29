DALLAS, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Many employees believe they aren’t being paid to think. In “The Thinking Advantage,” author Jill Young shares the dynamic algorithm for creating and building a strong company. When everyone at the company is really thinking, miraculous changes can happen!

EOS Implementer® Young has spent her career teaching business leaders how to improve their companies’ health and performance. This new book, the third in her Advantage Series, presents four simple steps that will encourage bosses to turn up the volume on creative, productive thinking throughout the company, not just in the corner office.

Young says, “When your people come to you, your main priority is to engage them in thinking. They’ll feel more valued when they are able to contribute their own thoughts and ideas. And you’ll be glad you listened, and the whole company will win!”

“The Thinking Advantage” releases worldwide on October 30, 2020 and is available wherever books are sold.

More information is available at TractionFirst – https://www.tractionfirst.com/

What Others Have Said

Gino Wickman, author of the #1 bestseller, Traction: Get a Grip on Your Business and creator of EOS® (Entrepreneurial Operating System®) says, “The simple yet deep observations Jill shares in this book will get your people thinking, solving, and creating at a higher level.”

“The Thinking Advantage is a delicious, four-layer ‘How-to-Teach-Thinking Cake Box’ filled with amazing icing and decoration recipes you can use to create your own cake,” said Walt Brown, Certified EOS Implementer® and author of The Patient Organization and Death of the Org Chart.

And finally, Martha Diaz, Head of Finance at Smile Fort Worth remarks, “I love the way Jill breaks down the steps, algorithms, and modes in this book. They are presented in a way that’s easy to understand. I have more than a few takeaways. What I’ve learned goes beyond business, and I know will help me personally, as well.”

Young says, “Traditionally, we assigned the burden of thinking to leadership only; we expected only leaders to do the hard thinking. Just like we delegate the ‘doing’ throughout the organization, as we learn to navigate new technologies and complexities, thinking can no longer be a skill reserved for top leadership. Thinking needs to be a skill taught throughout the entire organization. The Thinking Advantage provides the tools to do just that.”

About the Author

Jill Young grew up in an entrepreneurial family, learning early on the advantages of having a clear vision and doing what you say you’ll do. Through the experience of her family’s struggles and successes in business, Jill has become the dynamic and approachable leader she is today. She has a BS in Psychology, an MBA, and has held leadership positions in a variety of fields. Before becoming a full-time EOS Implementer in 2014, Jill was the president of a forward-thinking CPA firm, where she advised and guided clients using the EOS tools. Jill now implements EOS with over 80 companies and coaches entrepreneurs who are on a journey to become their best.

More information on these algorithms for exponential business growth is available at tractionfirst.com.

Contact: Jill Young at Jill@TractionFirst.com

