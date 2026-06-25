BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 25, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Franklin Madison is excited to announce the addition of Matt Bishop as Chief Growth & Strategy Officer. With more than 20 years of experience in the insurance and financial services industries, Matt brings a proven ability to scale organizations and deliver impactful results to the executive leadership team.



Photo caption: Franklin Madison Welcomes Matt Bishop as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer.

Matt has spent his career helping organizations grow and adapt—leading go-to-market strategies, building teams, and turning strategy into measurable results. Most recently, he served as Head of DOXA Insurance Operating Companies and previously as CEO of AGIA, where he focused on expanding revenue, improving the customer experience, and aligning teams around clear business priorities.

“Matt knows how to connect strategy to execution in a way that drives real results,” said Andrea Heger, CEO of Franklin Madison. “He brings a strong perspective on growth and innovation that will help us continue to evolve and better serve our partners.”



Image caption: Franklin Madison logo.

In this new role, Matt will lead enterprise growth strategy, long-term planning, and innovation efforts across the business.

He is also passionate about developing leaders and building strong, collaborative teams, and is actively involved in mentorship and community work outside the office.

Please join us in welcoming Matt Bishop to Franklin Madison.

About Franklin Madison

An industry leader with over 55 years of experience, Franklin Madison builds financial security for individuals and families by delivering industry-leading insurance products and marketing services through its brand partners. Franklin Madison helps generate increased loyalty and revenue for more than 3,500 financial institutions.

For more information, visit https://franklin-madison.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

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Photo caption: Franklin Madison Welcomes Matt Bishop as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer.

News Source: Franklin Madison