WASHINGTON, D.C., June 13, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The nonprofit “Faith In Peace” Concert Saturday, June 17, 2023 7:30-10pm will be held in the Sixth & I Synagogue in Washington, DC by the Concert for the Human Family (CFHF), with recently announced free ticket offers, says Light4America. The concert benefits multiple nonprofits including Rotary District 7620 (Washington, DC and parts of Maryland). The concert will have a strong emphasis on promoting shared values like the Rotary “Four Way Test,” Juneteenth and Pride Month.



Image Caption: Kory Caudill and Anthony “Wordsmith” Parker.

An unlikely friendship of two secular artists drives this musical outreach program of the US Episcopal Church. Kory Caudill is a self-described “Appalachian hillbilly” raised in Kentucky who plays blindingly fast and beautiful piano.

Anthony “Wordsmith” Parker is a Baltimore Hip-Hop artist, State Department cultural Ambassador, and nonprofit leader. Years ago their musical careers combined when they decided to team up to lead the eclectic mix of music that is the CFHF. This non-religious concert series features hip-hop, pop, rock, piano and country with a greater mission – to unite people of all faiths, races and political beliefs.

“This is music to heal the divisions of America,” says Kory Caudill.

Rotary was a natural partner for the CFHF. Rotary International has long made promoting peace one of its core focus areas and increasingly has helped Americans promote peace at home, not just abroad. The concert will help tell the story of partner nonprofits like Citizen Connect of the Bridge Alliance and Rotary clubs. Country First, a pro-Democracy and pro-civility movement founded by former U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger, will help boost the live stream performance.

The concert will celebrate Rotary District 7620’s first openly gay outgoing District Governor and welcome the district’s first female African American District Governor. The concert will share the story of Black Georgetown Foundation Inc, the DC nonprofit that supports the Mt. Zion and Female Union Band Cemetery, an African American cemetery saved from condo construction oblivion.

“This truly is a concert series I’ve been working towards since I was four years old,” says Kory Caudill. “I used to watch Yanni – Live at the Acropolis every day and hope that I’d be able to create music like that someday. And now it’s a reality. But on an even deeper level, I hope that this concert series allows me to build a platform to make the world my kids live in a better place. And I believe the message and the music these concerts deliver can do just that.”

Get Tickets for June 17, 2023: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/washington-dc-faith-in-peace-a-concert-for-the-human-family-event-tickets-622238230297

Use the Discount Code sharedvalues2023 for free tickets.

Register for Video Stream airing 8pm Monday Juneteenth 2023: https://bridgealliance.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/bridgealliance/event.jsp?event=2&

