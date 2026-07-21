SEATTLE, Wash., July 21, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Friday Harbor, an AI pre-underwriting platform that helps loan officers assemble complete and compliant loan files in real time, today announced support for USDA loans. The new capability enables lenders to identify documentation gaps, eligibility issues and changes that require updated Guaranteed Underwriting System (GUS) findings before loan files reach underwriting, helping reduce rework and deliver a more predictable path to closing for both lending teams and borrowers.



Image caption: Friday Harbor.

“USDA loans have always required a level of expertise that many production teams simply don’t encounter every day,” said Theo Ellis, co-founder and CEO of Friday Harbor. “We’ve built that expertise directly into the hands of loan officers, so they know when a file needs attention before it reaches underwriting. That means underwriters spend less time working through preventable conditions, production teams keep loans moving and borrowers get to closing with fewer surprises.”

Friday Harbor continuously evaluates USDA loan files as they evolve, identifying documentation gaps, eligibility issues and changes that require updated GUS findings as new information is added to the file. Instead of relying on manual judgment or institutional knowledge, production teams receive real-time guidance that helps resolve issues before the loan reaches underwriting. The result is cleaner loan files, fewer underwriting touches and more predictable production timelines, while borrowers benefit from fewer avoidable delays and clearer expectations throughout the mortgage process.

Backed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program, USDA loans expand access to homeownership by allowing eligible borrowers to purchase homes with no down payment. Because the program has unique eligibility and documentation requirements, lenders rely on GUS, an automated underwriting system (AUS), to evaluate borrower qualifications and program eligibility before returning underwriting findings.

Those findings can change throughout the origination process. Updates to borrower information, income, assets or property details may require another GUS evaluation, yet it is not always clear when one is needed. Loan officers often rerun files unnecessarily or risk delaying underwriting when required evaluations are overlooked. Friday Harbor helps production teams determine when updated GUS findings are needed, reducing unnecessary reruns while helping ensure required evaluations aren’t missed.

Lenders can learn more about USDA loan support in Friday Harbor or request a demo at https://fridayharbor.ai.

About Friday Harbor

Friday Harbor is an AI pre-underwriting platform that helps lenders identify and resolve potential issues earlier in the origination process. By analyzing borrower documents, appraisals and income calculations against investor guidelines and lender overlays, the platform helps teams deliver cleaner files, achieve fewer underwriting touches and improve individual productivity. For more information, visit https://fridayharbor.ai/.

Tags: #mortgagetech #AI #fintech #USDA

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Leslie W. Colley

Depth for Friday Harbor

leslie@depthpr.com

(678) 622-6229

News Source: Friday Harbor