SEATTLE, Wash., Aug. 3, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Friday Harbor, an AI pre-underwriting platform that helps loan officers assemble complete and compliant loan files in real time, today announced that Lisa Casner, its head of engineering, has been named a 2026 HousingWire Insider. Now in its 11th year, the Insiders Award recognizes operational all-stars working behind the scenes to drive innovation and support growth across the mortgage and real estate industries.



Image caption: Friday Harbor’s Lisa Casner named a 2026 HousingWire Insider.

Casner was recognized for leading the engineering work that enabled Friday Harbor’s AI pre-underwriting platform to scale from pilot programs into enterprise production. She joined Friday Harbor in April 2025 as a founding engineer after several years at Opendoor and was promoted to head of engineering within months, just as the company began deploying with some of the nation’s largest lenders. As loan volume increased 50-fold, Casner spent the next year evolving the platform’s core architecture in stages without ever taking the system offline. She even built an AI-powered engineering triage agent that traces reported issues through the codebase and surfaces likely resolutions.

“Lisa has an unusual ability to see problems before they become problems,” said Theo Ellis, CEO of Friday Harbor. “As our volume grew dramatically, she made sure the technology kept pace without disrupting users or slowing product innovation. Most people will never see that work, but every Friday Harbor customer benefits from it.”

“The HousingWire Insiders award recognizes the operational leaders whose expertise and execution help their organizations thrive,” said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler. “For more than a decade, we’ve celebrated the professionals who solve complex challenges, lead critical initiatives and make a lasting impact behind the scenes. Their work is essential not only to their companies, but to the continued advancement of the housing industry.”

Casner graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in mathematics. Outside of Friday Harbor, she is active with her kids’ elementary school PTA, runs a math club for second graders and co-captains an amateur soccer team.

For a complete list of 2026 HousingWire Insiders, visit https://www.housingwire.com.

About Friday Harbor

Friday Harbor is an AI pre-underwriting platform that helps lenders identify and resolve potential issues earlier in the origination process. By analyzing borrower documents, appraisals and income calculations against investor guidelines and lender overlays, the platform helps teams deliver cleaner files, achieve fewer underwriting touches and improve individual productivity. For more information, visit https://fridayharbor.ai/.

Tags: #mortgagetech #AI #fintech #HousingWire

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Leslie W. Colley

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News Source: Friday Harbor