SEATTLE, Wash., Sept. 3, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Friday Harbor, an AI-powered platform that helps loan officers assemble complete and compliant loan files in real time, today announced its new integration with the Encompass® loan origination system (LOS) from ICE Mortgage Technology, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure. Built using ICE’s latest Developer Connect API framework for mortgage technology, the integration enables seamless use of Friday Harbor within the Encompass environment.



Mortgage loan originators use Friday Harbor’s AI-powered originator assistant to automatically evaluate borrower documents, flag underwriting issues and resolve conditions. The new Encompass integration gives lenders an opportunity to engage Friday Harbor and enable access to these capabilities directly within their LOS, with data and documents synchronized throughout the process.

“The best way to lower costs and close loans sooner is to get the file right from the start,” said Friday Harbor CEO Theo Ellis. “Our integration with Encompass embeds Friday Harbor’s underwriting intelligence directly into existing LOS workflows, reducing file touches and accelerating origination for any borrower and any loan.”

“Being the first to go live with Friday Harbor’s Encompass integration has been a game-changer for our originators,” said Taylor Stork, chief operating officer at Developer’s Mortgage Company. “Friday Harbor helps our loan officers catch and resolve underwriting conditions earlier, so they can spend less time chasing paperwork and more time winning business. It’s a clear competitive advantage.”

Where traditional AI technologies have struggled to automate beyond ‘plain vanilla’ conventional loans, Friday Harbor was purpose-built to handle the complex borrower scenarios lenders navigate every day. By helping mortgage loan originators catch and fix file issues up front, it reduces costly underwriting touches, boosts pull-through and accelerates time to close. With Friday Harbor in place, lenders can assemble the clean, complete and compliant loan files that underwriters expect and borrowers deserve.

For more information, visit Friday Harbor on the ICE Marketplace.

ICE does not own, control, nor endorse any specific industry participant or the product/service provided. Loan originators and servicers are responsible for vetting, selecting, and contracting with the providers of their choosing.

About Friday Harbor

Friday Harbor is an AI-powered platform that helps loan officers assemble complete and compliant loan files in real time. The company combines deep fintech expertise with cutting-edge artificial intelligence to remove complexity, slash origination costs and deliver a better borrower experience. For more information, visit https://fridayharbor.ai/.

