SEATTLE, Wash., April 1, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Friday Harbor today announced a new integration with the Calyx Path Platform that brings AI-powered pre-underwriting directly into the flow of the loan. Instead of waiting until underwriting to uncover issues, lenders can now review borrower documents, surface potential problems and resolve them earlier while maintaining consistent, reliable loan data throughout the lifecycle.



Image caption: Friday Harbor integrates with Calyx Path Platform.

Friday Harbor equips loan officers to structure smarter deals with dynamic pre-underwriting capabilities like Income and Asset Sandbox. Originators can test scenarios against program guidelines to qualify more borrowers and place them in the right products with greater confidence. The platform is built to handle the complexity of real-world loan files, so loan officers spend less time chasing paperwork and more time on what moves the needle: client relationships, referral partner growth and pipeline management.

At the same time, Friday Harbor enables loan officer assistants, processors and other fulfillment team members to review borrower documents and loan data as files are assembled. The platform flags income calculation errors, missing verifications and guideline conflicts, then presents a clear resolution path so teams can correct issues before the loan file reaches underwriting. Cleaner files arriving at the underwriting desk translate into fewer conditions and fewer file touches for underwriting teams.

“Cleaner files mean lower costs and faster closings,” said Friday Harbor CEO Theo Ellis. “When lenders apply underwriting intelligence earlier in the origination process, they reduce costly rework, improve pull-through and compress the time needed to get to closing. Underwriters spend less time chasing conditions and more time making real risk decisions, ultimately increasing underwriting productivity per FTE.”

The Calyx Path Platform is a data-centric mortgage platform designed to coordinate the lifecycle of a loan from application through closing. Built on a unified data model and workflow engine, the platform reduces manual handoffs, maintains consistency across the loan and allows work to move forward with fewer interruptions.

“Lenders are looking for ways to improve file quality earlier without adding more friction to their process,” said Jeff Davis, director of sales at Calyx. “By bringing pre-underwriting intelligence directly into the flow of the loan, teams can catch issues sooner and reduce the amount of rework later. It greatly aligns with our move toward a more coordinated, data-driven lifecycle where the loan can move forward with fewer interruptions.”

To learn more about the integration between Friday Harbor and Calyx Path Platform, visit https://fridayharbor.ai.

About Friday Harbor

Friday Harbor is an AI pre-underwriting platform that helps lenders identify and resolve potential issues earlier in the origination process. By analyzing borrower documents, appraisals and income calculations against investor guidelines and lender overlays, the platform helps teams deliver cleaner files, achieve fewer underwriting touches and improve individual productivity. For more information, visit https://fridayharbor.ai/.

About Calyx

Calyx provides technology for mortgage lenders, brokers and financial institutions through the Calyx Path Platform, designed to coordinate the lifecycle of a loan from application through closing. By reducing manual steps, maintaining consistent and reliable data across the loan and connecting key parts of the mortgage process, the platform helps lenders move faster, lower costs and deliver a more predictable borrower experience. For more information, call (800) 362-2599 or visit www.calyxsoftware.com.

Tags: #mortgagetech #AI #fintech @Calyx

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Leslie W. Colley

Depth for Friday Harbor

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(678) 622-6229

News Source: Friday Harbor