SEATTLE, Wash., Feb. 3, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Friday Harbor has been named to HousingWire’s 2026 Tech100 Mortgage list, an award that recognizes the most innovative technology companies shaping the future of mortgage lending. Friday Harbor was selected for advancing the use of artificial intelligence to bring underwriting insight earlier in the loan lifecycle, helping lenders surface and resolve potential issues before files reach final underwriting. Friday Harbor’s approach has been adopted by approximately 25 lenders, including two of the top 10 independent mortgage banks.



Image caption: Friday Harbor logo.

After completing a $6 million seed funding round last April, Friday Harbor released a series of platform features designed to address common sources of underwriting conditions and investor repurchase risk. These include an integration with Fannie Mae’s Income Calculator, AI review of appraisal files and photos and the ability to apply lender and investor underwriting overlays. To support enterprise deployment, Friday Harbor also introduced a direct integration with Encompass® from ICE Mortgage Technology, along with an open API framework that simplifies custom integrations.

“Underwriting is most effective when it happens before risk and defects are embedded in the file,” said Theo Ellis, co-founder and CEO of Friday Harbor. “By applying underwriting standards earlier in origination, lenders reduce rework, shorten clear-to-close timelines and deliver stronger execution downstream.”

“The 2026 Tech100 honorees represent the companies pushing housing forward in real, measurable ways,” said Sarah Wheeler, editor-in-chief at HousingWire. “They’re building technology that solves core industry challenges, from operational efficiency to better consumer experiences, and setting a higher standard for what innovation in housing truly looks like.”

Friday Harbor’s AI pre-underwriting platform analyzes borrower documents, appraisals and income calculations against investor guidelines and lender overlays as loan files are assembled, allowing lenders to identify and resolve potential issues before files reach final underwriting. This approach helps teams deliver cleaner files, achieve fewer underwriting touches and improve productivity across production and fulfillment teams.

Launched in 2013, HousingWire’s Tech100 award spotlights the most innovative and impactful tech organizations in housing. The award is broken into two categories: the Tech100 Mortgage Award recognizes technology firms that are revolutionizing the mortgage process, while the Tech100 Real Estate Award recognizes tech companies that are changing the home sales process.

For a complete list of 2026 HousingWire Tech100 winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/announcing-the-2026-tech100-mortgage-winners/.

About Friday Harbor

Friday Harbor is an AI pre-underwriting platform that helps lenders identify and resolve potential issues earlier in the origination process. By analyzing borrower documents, appraisals and income calculations against investor guidelines and lender overlays, the platform helps teams deliver cleaner files, achieve fewer underwriting touches and improve individual productivity. For more information, visit https://fridayharbor.ai/.

Tags: @HousingWire #Tech100 #MortgageTech

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Leslie W. Colley

Depth for Friday Harbor

leslie@depthpr.com

(678) 622-6229

News Source: Friday Harbor