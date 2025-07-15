SEATTLE, Wash., July 15, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Friday Harbor, an AI-powered platform that helps loan officers assemble complete and compliant loan files in real time, today announced the availability of open APIs, giving lenders and vendors a new level of flexibility in how they integrate Friday Harbor into their mortgage tech stack.



Image caption: Friday Harbor logo.

With Friday Harbor’s open API suite, lenders can now bring the power of AI-assisted file review into any workflow, regardless of which loan origination system (LOS), point-of-sale (POS) platform or internal tools they use. The APIs are fully documented and designed to support rapid onboarding, with developer-friendly guides and real-time support to help lenders and partners get up and running quickly.

“Lenders shouldn’t have to change their tech stack to get the benefits of Friday Harbor,” said Theo Ellis, CEO of Friday Harbor. “With our open APIs, they don’t have to. Now any lender or vendor can easily connect to Friday Harbor and unlock the same speed and accuracy that has helped our customers reduce file touches, cut days off their loan cycles and improve the borrower experience.”

“We saw an opportunity to accelerate our implementation of Friday Harbor using the new open APIs,” said Andrew Badstubner, Chief Information Officer at First Community Mortgage. “The ability to integrate on our own timeline allowed us to put AI-powered origination tools into the hands of loan teams much faster and start delivering value right away.”

In addition to embedding Friday Harbor into custom workflows, vendors such as LOS and POS providers can now use the open APIs to build native integrations that deliver Friday Harbor’s capabilities directly within their user interfaces. Once connected, lenders gain the ability to:

Ingest any borrower document and automatically identify conditions within Friday Harbor

Use Friday Harbor’s web-native experience to resolve conditions in real time

Sync resolved issues and audit-ready documentation back to their system of record

By giving both lenders and tech providers a more flexible path to integration, Friday Harbor’s open APIs support the broader goal of reducing manual work in mortgage manufacturing and enabling a more intelligent, automated loan process.

To access Friday Harbor’s developer documentation or request an API key, visit https://fridayharbor.ai/.

About Friday Harbor

Friday Harbor is an AI-powered platform that helps loan officers assemble complete and compliant loan files in real time. The company combines deep fintech expertise with cutting-edge artificial intelligence to remove complexity, slash origination costs and deliver a better borrower experience. For more information, visit https://fridayharbor.ai/.

