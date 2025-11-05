RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 5, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In a powerful challenge to conventional medical thinking, triple board-certified medical doctor Dr. Aaron Hartman has released “UnCurable: From Hopeless Diagnosis to Defying All Odds” (ISBN: 978-1968339142 [paperback]; 978-1968339135 [ebook]; 978-1968339159 [hardcover] published by Legacy Launch Pad Publishing). In it, he shares the extraordinary story of how his daughter Anna overcame a devastating cerebral palsy diagnosis through functional medicine and nutrition.



Image caption: Dr. Aaron Hartman has released “UnCurable: From Hopeless Diagnosis to Defying All Odds,” published by Legacy Launch Pad Publishing.

This groundbreaking memoir/guide pulls back the curtain on what’s possible when parents refuse to accept medical limitations, revealing how functional medicine achieved what conventional treatments couldn’t. Anna, who doctors said would never walk, talk or live independently, is now thriving at 19 years old—achieving milestones once deemed impossible.

“Anna was a blind spot to the health professionals that cared for her, yet today she has defied every single expectation,” says Dr. Hartman. “She was a child who was born blind and was never supposed to see. The healthcare system had set the bar low for her. But Anna’s story is one of overcoming every obstacle placed in her path.”

The book follows Dr. Hartman’s journey from traditionally trained medical doctor to functional medicine practitioner, as he was driven by his daughter’s needs and his growing understanding of how diet can heal disease through real food as medicine. Along the way, he began connecting the dots between nutrition, innovative diagnostics, and integrative tools often overlooked by traditional specialists. His unique perspective as both a doctor and father offers hope to families facing similar challenges.

In “UnCurable,” Dr. Hartman explains how functional medicine works to address root causes rather than just symptoms, combining cutting-edge science with practical nutrition and healing strategies. The book details the family’s transformation from conventional medical patients to advocates for finding a cure using functional medicine approaches.

“If Anna can do it, you can do it too,” says Hartman. “Her story is a story of hope. It is a testament to what is possible when you step outside the constraints of conventional medicine, forge your own path and build a personalized healthcare approach. This book is for those who feel let down by our healthcare system and want a more complete approach to healing.”

“UnCurable” is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other major online booksellers. For more information, visit https://uncurablebook.com/.

About the Author:

Dr. Aaron Hartman was a father desperately searching for answers whose experience with his daughter transformed him from a traditional military physician into a revolutionary functional medicine doctor. Now triple board-certified in Family Medicine, Integrative Medicine and Anti-Aging/Regenerative/Metabolic Medicine, Dr. Hartman has helped thousands recover from “uncurable”’ conditions, including autoimmune diseases, chronic Lyme, POTS, and mold illness.

His Richmond, Virginia functional medicine practice pioneered treating root causes when conventional medicine said ‘nothing more could be done.’ By combining cutting-edge science with forgotten nutritional wisdom, he’s created reproducible protocols that turn medical impossibilities into everyday miracles.

About the Publisher:

Legacy Launch Pad is the leading book publisher for entrepreneurs who want to build authority and leave a legacy. The company has published numerous Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling authors whose books have been featured on such shows as Today and Good Morning America as well as in publications like The New York Times and USA Today. For more information, visit https://www.legacylaunchpadpub.com/.

