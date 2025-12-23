LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 23, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Exciting news for readers ready for a juicy journey through high society and the hip-hop culture of the South: Karen Soven’s “Once Upon A Time In Palm Beach: Tales of Life & Love from the Land of Sunshine & Money” (ISBN: 978-1964377605 [ebook]; 978-1964377599 [paperback]; 978-1964377612 [hardcover], Legacy Launch Pad Publishing) provides that and more.



Image caption: “Once Upon A Time In Palm Beach” by Karen Soven.

This bold narrative follows Karen’s quest to thrive in the fashion landscape of the Island, find her footing among the old-money socialites who inhabit it and reinvent herself to craft a second act in the legal field. The book delivers observational gems on ambition, resilience and tradition that are sure to generate buzz.

“‘Once Upon A Time In Palm Beach’ is my true account of defying odds, breaking barriers and building a life on my own terms,” says Karen. “It’s a call to action for anyone starting out or starting over who’s ready to chase their dreams.”

Karen’s path is a whirlwind: from Manhattan fashion apprentice to earning the trust of Palm Beach’s Old Guard, then pivoting to repurpose her skills at a boutique law firm. Her vivid storytelling reveals everything from the thrill of landing a key role with handbag designer Lana Marks, to orchestrating six-figure galas, to celebrating her birthday with hip-hop legends Birdman and Lil Wayne.

“Once Upon A Time In Palm Beach” isn’t just a memoir—it’s a dynamic exploration of worlds rarely glimpsed and a blueprint for turning losses into wins. Readers will connect with Karen’s candid insights on balancing career, motherhood and social demands as well as her talent for finding opportunities in adversity.

“Most success stories stop at the peak. ‘Once Upon A Time In Palm Beach’ Keeps Climbing,” Karen says. “It’s about evolving through every chapter, finding meaning in change and creating a legacy that endures.”

Brimming with memorable encounters with scions of industry, fashion luminaries and hip-hop icons, “Once Upon A Time In Palm Beach” offers an insider’s view of glamour and hustle.

“Once Upon a Time in Palm Beach” is available now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and major online booksellers. Discover more at: https://sunshineandmoney.com/.

