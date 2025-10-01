LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 1, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Essential reading for leaders navigating an increasingly complex workplace landscape: Carly Fliesher’s groundbreaking memoir “The Thirteenth Floor: How Dealing With Trauma Transformed My Approach to Employee Well-Being” (ISBN: 978-1968339890 [paperback]; 978-1968339906 [ebook]; Legacy Launch Pad Publishing), which delivers both heart-wrenching personal narrative and actionable corporate strategy.



Image caption: “The Thirteenth Floor” by Carly Fliesher.

This compelling account follows Fliesher’s evolution from Route 91 Festival mass shooting survivor to influential executive, offering organizations a proven framework for supporting employees through trauma while building psychologically safe workplaces that drive both human flourishing and business success.

“’The Thirteenth Floor’ isn’t just my survival story—it’s a roadmap for leaders who understand that caring for people isn’t separate from business success, it’s essential to it,” says Fliesher. “Every organization will face trauma. The question isn’t if, but when—and whether you’ll be prepared to respond with both compassion and strategy.”

Fliesher’s journey spans the unthinkable: surviving the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, processing PTSD while pregnant, losing her father and navigating workplace challenges during the pandemic—all while rising to Vice President level in the male-dominated transportation industry.

Her unflinching storytelling reveals the hidden costs of unsupported workplace trauma, the power of vulnerable leadership and practical interventions that transform crisis into collective resilience.

“The Thirteenth Floor” transcends typical business memoirs by weaving neuroscience, grief psychology and safety protocols into an accessible guide for creating trauma-informed organizations. Readers will discover how to recognize trauma responses masquerading as performance issues, develop comprehensive crisis response frameworks and harness community healing to build stronger teams.

“Most leadership books tell you what to do – ‘The Thirteenth Floor’ shows you how trauma survivors can become your greatest assets,” Fliesher explains. “It’s about creating workplaces where people don’t just survive difficult seasons but emerge stronger and more connected.”

Featuring insights on post-traumatic growth, gender differences in trauma recovery and the business case for psychological safety, “The Thirteenth Floor” offers leaders practical tools for supporting employees through everything from personal loss to collective crises while maintaining organizational objectives.

From the Las Vegas Strip to corporate boardrooms, Fliesher’s story proves that trauma doesn’t have to be the end of the story – it can be the beginning of unprecedented growth, innovation and human connection.

“The Thirteenth Floor” is available now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and major online booksellers.

About Legacy Launch Pad Publishing:

Legacy Launch Pad is the premier book publisher for entrepreneurs aiming to establish authority and leave a lasting legacy.

The company has produced multiple Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling authors, with their books featured on programs like Today and Good Morning America and in outlets such as The New York Times and USA Today. https://www.legacylaunchpadpub.com/

