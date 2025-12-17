LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Gary Buechler is as well known for his pop culture commentary on shows like Piers Morgan as he is on YouTube and Rumble, where millions of fans flock to hear his every un-PC opinion. But few know the dark road he traveled to become a voice of nerd culture. Now, with “Waiting for Nerdrotic: From Prison to YouTube” (ISBN: 978-1964377254 [ebook]; 978-1964377216 [paperback]; 978-1964377261 [hardback]; Legacy Launch Pad Publishing), Buechler is sharing his story with the public at large.



Image caption: “Waiting For Nerdrotic,” by Gary Buechler.

While the book was released under a special pre-order campaign earlier this year (which sold nearly four thousand copies), it is now available widely.

“Before I was Nerdrotic, I was just Gary, a guy who slept beneath a bush in front of a Long John Silver’s,” Buechler says. “I’m proof that even when you’re down and out, you can turn your life around if you’re willing to change.”

Packed with Buechler’s trademark edgy humor and featuring illustrated comic pages from a niche fellowship of artists, “Waiting for Nerdrotic” is a tale of triumph against the odds. It tells the tale of Buechler’s non-linear path, which includes getting sober and starting a family with his first true love before opening a successful comic shop in San Francisco—only to then find himself as engulfed in addiction as he had been before rehab.

“I suddenly realized I was doing enough cocaine to make Hunter Biden do a double take,” he says. “I thought getting sober once and finding success would be enough, but that just wasn’t the case.”

After his dream comic book business folded and his wife kicked him out of the house, he found himself back in rehab, on the brink of losing his family. With so much to lose, recovery stuck—and after pouring his passions into a YouTube channel, he found a version of success that was truly sustainable.

In “Waiting for Nerdrotic,” Buechler gives readers an inside look at how he became a pop culture commentator—and how close he came multiple times to losing everything he’d worked for. With humor and vulnerability, he inspires his fans and anyone on life’s fringes to pursue a life truly worth living, dodging pitfalls and personal demons on the way. Perhaps above all, Buechler makes a public commitment to take his own advice—and to ongoing recovery.

“There’s a myth out there about believing in yourself being the key to success, and it’s b.s.,” he says. “You can believe in yourself all day long and not get anywhere. It’s about believing in something you love, something that brings you joy.”

Buechler’s recovery memoir, “Waiting for Nerdrotic,” is available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other major online booksellers.

