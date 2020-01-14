GALLUP, N.M., Jan. 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Gallup-McKinley County Schools (GMCS) has selected the industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform by Edupoint® Educational Systems for its K-12 student information management needs. The district’s Synergy solution will include Synergy Student Information System, Synergy Special Education, and Synergy Analytics in a cloud-hosted environment. GMCS serves over 11,600 students in northwest New Mexico and is the seventh largest district in the state.



With Synergy Education Platform, GMCS will benefit from a single solution integrated by design for seamless interoperability systemwide. Synergy will provide powerful out-of-the-box reporting and the ability to create custom reports whenever they are needed, as well the ability to easily call up the data needed for the district’s annual Impact Aid application.

Synergy users will have access to the platform’s unique suite of mobile apps serving nearly every user type with the targeted tools and information they need for their particular role. Principals and assistant principals, for example, will be able get out from behind their desks and access data in real time as they work on the go, checking student IDs and printing hall passes as needed with an optional third-party mobile printer.

The district will also enjoy full field-level security systemwide for maximum data security and privacy.

“Gallup-McKinley County Schools selected Synergy not only for the quality of our solution, but also because of Edupoint’s strong presence throughout New Mexico, where we are the market leader,” said Bob Weathers, Founder and CEO of Edupoint. “It’s about trust. We have long-standing customers and relationships in the state, and district leaders saw value in that. We’re pleased to have Gallup-McKinley join our existing New Mexico clients and look forward to partnering with the district to support students over the long term.”

About Edupoint Educational Systems

For over 35 years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically advanced student data management systems that empower K-12 stakeholders to improve student achievement. Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way educators already work, with seamlessly integrated student information management, learning management, MTSS, assessment, special education management, and analytics.

Synergy is unique among K-12 student data management solutions in providing an array of role-based mobile apps designed to give all stakeholders access to the tools they need when and where they need them. Thousands of schools nationwide choose the Synergy Education Platform to support 4.5 million students in 21 states.

Learn more: http://www.edupoint.com/

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0430s2p-edupoint-sis-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Edupoint Educational Systems