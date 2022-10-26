CHENGDU, China, Oct. 26, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iBoysoft, a software and utility development company, presents a roundup list of the most common macOS Ventura problems and fixes. They investigate every Ventura problem that users have previously reported, and so far there is nothing major and all the issues can be fixed.



Image Caption: macOS Ventura Problems and Fixes.

The new Ventura operating system will undoubtedly delight Mac users when it launches this fall. But technological problems are almost always present, especially when it comes to software. You could experience problems with the macOS Ventura update, such as Ventura update not found, Ventura stuck download, Ventura installation failed, Ventura not booting, and more. Most often, your Mac is just not ready for the macOS Ventura update.

Before macOS Ventura update

It will go a long way to ensuring that your system upgrade goes smoothly and successfully if your Mac is well-prepared in advance. Avoid letting minor errors cause large system update obstacles; doing so takes a lot of time, as does diagnosing the issue and restarting the system update.

These articles will help you decide if you want to install the new macOS 13 on your Mac and prepare your Mac for a successful Ventura update:

Top 10 macOS Ventura Issues, Fixes, and Reasons

Take a look at some common macOS Ventura issues individually:

Issue 1: macOS Ventura update not found

Before installing the macOS Ventura on your Mac, you must first download it. Even while there is a slim chance you encounter the issue “Update not found. The Requested Version of macOS Is Not Available”, if you do, you can quickly fix it by checking for compatibility.

iMac 2017 edition or later

iMac Pro 2017 edition or later

MacBook Air 2018 edition or later

MacBook Pro 2017 edition or later

Mac Pro 2019 edition or later

Mac Studio 2022 edition

Mac mini 2018 edition or later

MacBook 2017 edition

Here is what else you can do to work around the error:

Sync date and time with Apple server

Boot your Mac into macOS Recovery Mode and use Reinstall macOS feature

Request macOS Ventura update through Terminal

Install macOS Ventura on your Mac using a USB bootable installer

Issue 2: macOS Ventura stuck checking for updates

After you click the Update Now button in Software Update, Apple server will automatically look for available update to download and install on your Mac. This usually takes a few minutes, but your Mac may be stuck on checking for updates for hours.

There are a few quick methods you may do to repair this problem:

Make sure you have a robust and reliable internet connection for an OS upgrade

Make more room for macOS Ventura update

Restart your Mac

Issue 3: macOS Ventura download stuck

Since Apple now requires each user to download the entire system update installer, macOS Ventura itself is over 12 GB in size. unsurprisingly, it will take longer to download. However, you find that the download bar moves slowly, or it freezes.

You can try the following solutions to solve Ventura download stuck problem:

Check Apple servers status to know if macOS Software Update is available

Free up more storage space (24GB+) for macOS Ventura update

Restart Mac to refresh the update

Disable FileVault to let it not encrypt your new macOS

Reset NVRAM

Issue 4: macOS Ventura installation failed

Certain third-party software, drivers, or malware could stop macOS 13 Ventura from installing on your Mac. To eliminate the their effect, you can try to update macOS Ventura in Safe Mode.

Issue 5: Can’t bypass setup page

Setup Assistant will help you get your Mac ready with your preferences shortly. It is definetely abnormal that your Mac is frozen in “Setting Up Your Mac” screen.

Here is how to solve your Mac stuck on setting up process:

Force restart your Mac to make the new operating system to reload again

Click Set Up Later to skip the prompt to sign in with your Apple ID

Boot your Mac into Safe Mode and then restart your Mac in Safe Mode

Issue 6: Mac won’t boot after macOS Ventura update

In the event of macOS update going wrong, your Mac will not load up the new macOS Ventura because of a variety of reasons from a minor display issue or device bricking. So far a bricked Mac has not been reported after macOS Ventura update.

Using the troubleshooting methods outlined below, you may be able to get your Mac to boot up. If they don’t, we suggest scheduling a visit at the Genius Bar so that the experts can handle it.

Disconnect all peripherals including keyboard, mouse, speaker, headphone, external display, USB drive, etc.

Check if the Mac is getting the power

Check your display setup

Boot into macOS Recovery Mode to repair the startup volume

Reset System Management Controller (SMC) to refresh the power supply for booting

Log in with another user account

Issue 7: More Limited NTFS support in macOS Ventura

Apple replaced the prior kernel-based architecture for the entire mount procedure with one that runs in user space in macOS Ventura. It was only included in the NTFS kext to enable the BootCamp setup process. It means the ability to mount NTFS file systems in read/write mode was never supported for end users in the latest macOS 13.

Issue 8: Wi-Fi or Bluetooth not working

Fix Wi-Fi connection not working:

Turn off Wi-Fi in the menu bar and after 10 seconds turn it on

Uninstall VPNs and any apps that might affect your network

Forget a Wi-Fi network and reconnect to it with correct password

Create a new network location and join this newly created connection

Fix Bluetooth not working:

Turn off Bluetooth in the Control Center and turn it on after 10 seconds

Disconnect and reconnect all Bluetooth-enabled devices

Restart your Mac computer

Go to /Library/Preferences folder using the Go To Folder in Finder, find the file com.apple.Bluetooth.plist, cut it to another location, and restart your Mac.

Issue 9: Battery drain problem

Battery usage will be high while Ventura is being installed, but after everything has been properly merged, it should go down.

Follow the methods below to return your battery performance to normal:

Quit top power consumers that overuse your Mac’s energy

Disable High Power Mode on MacBook Pro with an M1 Mac processor

Reset Energy Saver preferences to reduce the time before the display falls asleep

Disable keyboard backlight on your Mac laptop

Unplug any idle external devices

Issue 10: Performance issues after Ventura update

There is no worry if your Mac crashes frequently and runs slowly after macOS Ventura update. After a few days, your Mac will get used to the new system and start to perform as it is supposed to.

You can use the methods below to speed up your Mac:

Update apps to be compatible with macOS Ventura

Close processes with high CPU usage

