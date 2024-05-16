SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 16, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Glancy Wine Education Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of several new members to its all-volunteer board, as well as its achievement of Platinum Transparency, the highest rating possible from Candid’s Guidestar charity ratings system.



Image caption: The Glancy Wine Education Foundation.

The foundation’s new board members include Andrea Smalling, CMO of Wine Direct; Ryan Williams, Western District Manager for HALL Wines; Tom Lynch, Director of Programs and Development for the Advertising Research Foundation; Tony Lawrence, private chef and wine judge; and Laurie Lindrup, a professionally trained chef and hospitality event director.

Also joining the board is one of the foundation’s former scholarship winners, sommelier Oceano Ordónez. Currently managing the wine program at the Michelin-starred restaurant SPQR, Ordónez will help represent the student voice and point of view in the foundation’s decision-making.

“We just took a major leap forward in the capabilities and commitment of our Board,” said Board President Ana Keller. “I’m very excited to work with the talent, connections, and passion that these new members, together with our current board, represent.”

Lynch is based in New York, and Lawrence in Philadelphia. Their additions give the foundation’s leadership a national footprint to support the organization’s planned future growth.

The foundation also recently achieved Platinum Transparency certification from Candid’s Guidestar Charity Ratings system, America’s most comprehensive and trusted philanthropy ratings organization. This rating puts the Foundation in the top 0.1% of charities nationally in terms of transparency.

The foundation has also held a four-star, 97% rating from Charity Navigator since last year.

“With these fantastic new board members and validation of our transparency and efficiency as an organization, I feel like we’re poised to take our impact to the next level,” said Board Vice President Alder Yarrow.

Professionals in need of financial aid are encouraged to apply for scholarships year-round at GlancyWineEducationFoundation.Org. Awards are made monthly.

About The Glancy Wine Education Foundation

Established in 2020, The Glancy Wine Education Foundation is a registered a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, not-for-profit organization dedicated to assisting underserved and minority communities with scholarships to further their professional wine education, increase diversity, and raise earning power. Find out more at https://www.glancywineeducationfoundation.org/.

Learn more about the foundation’s board at https://www.GlancyWineEducationFoundation.Org/board.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kimberly Noelle Charles, DipWSET

415|730-0064

kimberly@glancywineeducationfoundation.org

MULTIMEDIA:

LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0516-s2p-glancywf-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Glancy Wine Education Foundation