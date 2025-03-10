SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 10, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Glancy Wine Education Foundation (GWEF) is proud to announce its expansion to become a national scholarship organization through strategic partnerships with the International Wine Center in New York, the American Wine School in the Midwest, and the Association of African American Vintners (AAAV). Combined with the foundation’s existing partnership with the San Francisco Wine School, these collaborations significantly extend GWEF’s geographic reach, enabling more aspiring wine professionals across the United States access to high-quality wine education.



Image caption: Glancy Wine Education Foundation.

The Foundation’s new alliance with the International Wine Center brings GWEF scholarship opportunities to New York, while the partnership with American Wine School extends access to virtual and in-person classes across multiple Midwestern cities including Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, and Cincinnati. Additionally, following the January 2025 launch of GWEF’s collaboration with the Association of African American Vintners, AAAV members now have enhanced access to professional wine education through GWEF scholarships.

“These partnerships mark a significant milestone in our mission to make wine education more accessible to underserved communities nationwide,” said Ana Keller, President of the Glancy Wine Education Foundation. “By expanding our reach from coast to coast, we can now help a much broader range of students develop their careers through professional wine certifications.”

The expansion builds on GWEF’s strong foundation of educational support. Since its establishment in 2020, inspired by the vision of San Francisco Wine School co-owners, Master Sommelier David Glancy and COO, Kristin Campbell, the Foundation has focused on providing scholarships to underserved and minority communities to further their professional wine education, increase diversity in the industry, and raise earning potential.

Glancy notes, “The pandemic magnified areas where the wine industry needed to develop opportunities for educational support. Many communities in our industry were lacking access to the educational programs needed to advance their careers, and the Foundation was conceived to address that issue. It’s exciting to see that original vision expanded to operate on a national scale.”

“The wine industry benefits tremendously from diverse perspectives and backgrounds,” said Alder Yarrow, Vice President of GWEF. “These new partnerships mean we can now support aspiring professionals from many more communities across America.”

Scholarship recipients will have access to prestigious wine education programs through GWEF’s educational partners, including Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) qualifications, Society of Wine Educators certifications, Wine Scholar Guild programs, as well as other proprietary courses and certifications.

Professionals in need of financial aid are encouraged to apply for scholarships year-round at GlancyWineEducationFoundation.org. Awards are made monthly.

About The Glancy Wine Education Foundation:

Established in 2020, The Glancy Wine Education Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, not-for-profit organization dedicated to assisting underserved and minority communities with scholarships to further their professional wine education in the hopes of increasing diversity, raising earning power, and growing the knowledge base of tomorrow’s wine professionals. The foundation earned a Platinum Transparency certification from Candid’s GuideStar Charity Ratings system and a four-star, 97% rating from Charity Navigator reflecting its commitment to transparency and efficient use of donor funds. Find out more at GlancyWineEducationFoundation.org. Applications are available in English and Spanish.

About International Wine Center Founded in 1982, International Wine Center (IWC) is America’s oldest independent wine school. Led by Mary Ewing-Mulligan MW, who introduced Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) programs to the U.S., IWC was the country’s first WSET provider and remains one of the few offering the WSET Diploma in Wines, WSET’s highest qualification. Committed to independent-minded wine study for trade and consumers, IWC delivers a world-class education without promotional influence. Located in the heart of New York City, learn more at https://internationalwinecenter.com/.

About the American Wine School:

Founded in 2001 by Marianne Frantz, American Wine School has educated more than 30,000 wine enthusiasts across seven states. The school offers internationally recognized programs through its affiliation with the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET), including Levels 1-4 Awards in Wine. As the only Approved Program Provider for the WSET Level 4 Diploma in Wines in the Midwest, American Wine School operates in Chicago with satellite locations in Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Detroit. Learn more at https://americanwineschool.com/.

About the Association of African American Vintners:

Founded in 2002, the Association of African American Vintners stands as the go-to resource for advancing equity in the wine industry. AAAV’s mission is to provide comprehensive education, advocacy, and community support not only for Black vintners but also for wine brands and industry professionals. Visit aaavintners.org for more information, to donate and to purchase many AAAV member wines.

About the San Francisco Wine School:

Founded in 2011, San Francisco Wine School strives to open the world of wine to serious students and enthusiasts everywhere, helping people of all levels break into the wine industry, advance their career, or simply pursue their passions. Founded by Master Sommelier and Certified Wine Educator David Glancy, San Francisco Wine School is the largest wine school in the U.S., offering the most thoughtful approach to wine study. Their more than 25 certifications and educational series and over 75 individual classes are taught in their state-of-the-art 4,000 square foot Wine Education and Events Center and their cutting-edge hybrid classrooms by industry-leading instructors from all major educational disciplines. Learn more at https://sanfranciscowineschool.com/.

