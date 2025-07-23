SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 23, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Glancy Wine Education Foundation (GWEF) today announced the appointment of two new board members, Brandon Ford and Annie Shi, as the organization marks a leadership transition with the stepping down of Vice President Alder Yarrow after five years of dedicated service.



Image caption: Brandon Ford and Annie Shi join GWEF Board July 2025.

Ford, Sales Director at Formulated Solutions and elected councilman of the Summit County Council in Ohio, will join GWEF’s Fundraising Committee. Shi, the acclaimed restaurateur behind King, Jupiter, and Lei in New York City, will spearhead the foundation’s newly formed Community Committee—focused on fostering scholarship recipient networking, mentorship, and community building as GWEF celebrates its fifth anniversary.

“I’m honored to join the Glancy Wine Education Foundation board,” said Ford. “Their work bridges the gap between passion and profession, making wine education more accessible to those who have historically been underrepresented in the industry. Supporting that mission is both a personal and professional calling for me.”

Ford brings 18 years of wine industry experience, including work with the American Wine School and WSET Advanced Certificate credentials. His multidisciplinary background spans degrees in nursing, law, and business, along with extensive teaching experience in wine education.

Shi, a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree and Yale University graduate, leads beverage programs at her restaurants, which have garnered recognition from The New York Times, Food and Wine, Vogue, and New York Magazine. King was named to the top ten of The New York Times’ 2025 Best Restaurants in New York City list.

“GWEF’s mission to bring accessible wine education to more people is one that is near and dear to my heart—I wish GWEF had existed when I was starting out in my career,” Shi said. “In my day-to-day life in restaurants, I encounter so many wonderful hospitality professionals who have aspirations of continuing their wine education. I can’t wait to spread the word about GWEF and connect them with our organization.”

The appointments come as Vice President Alder Yarrow concludes a five-year tenure with the foundation. Yarrow was instrumental in GWEF’s founding during the COVID-19 pandemic and helped shape its mission to support underserved communities in wine education.

“We are deeply grateful to Alder for his vision and leadership over these foundational five years,” said Ana Keller, President of GWEF. “His contributions have been essential to building GWEF into the nationally recognized organization it is today. We’re excited to welcome Brandon and Annie, whose expertise will help us expand our impact through enhanced fundraising efforts and stronger community connections for our scholarship recipients. Their locations in the Midwest and East Coast respectively reinforce our national reach.”

The new Community Committee, led by Shi, represents GWEF’s commitment to supporting scholarship recipients beyond their initial education, creating ongoing opportunities for professional development, networking, and mentorship within the wine industry.

Since its founding in 2020, GWEF has awarded 249 scholarships totaling $350,000 to aspiring wine professionals from underserved communities nationwide. The foundation maintains a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Platinum Transparency rating from Candid’s GuideStar.

GWEF board members serve on an all-volunteer basis, and the foundation’s educational partnerships now span San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, and Cincinnati, providing access to WSET qualifications, Society of Wine Educators certifications, Wine Scholar Guild programs, and other specialized wine education courses.

Professionals in need of financial aid are encouraged to apply for scholarships year-round at https://www.glancywineeducationfoundation.org/apply-today. Applications are available in Spanish and English, with awards made monthly.

About The Glancy Wine Education Foundation

Established in 2020, The Glancy Wine Education Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, not-for-profit organization dedicated to assisting underserved and minority communities with scholarships to further their professional wine education, increase diversity, and raise earning power. Find out more at https://GlancyWineEducationFoundation.org/.

