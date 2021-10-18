LANSDALE, Pa., Oct. 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Global DMS, the leading provider of cloud-based real estate appraisal management software, recently announced that its next-generation EVO platform is now voice-enabled, providing lenders access to key functionality and up to the minute information of their entire pipeline with Amazon’s Alexa voice control – making EVO the first and only appraisal management software to provide this capability in the mortgage industry.

The Alexa Skill, called MyEVO™, allows EVO clients to securely access all appraisal information in their accounts through all Alexa capable devices, like Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Tap and the mobile Alexa apps for iPhone and Android by simply saying, “Alexa, Open MyEVO.”

Users can then ask Alexa, Amazon’s artificial intelligence that powers Alexa-enabled hardware and its associated products, to launch the MyEVO skill that enhances the virtual assistant’s ability to conduct appraisal management tasks, such as ordering an appraisal, providing appraisal status updates, and delivering EVO’s latest product enhancements and company news.

“At Global DMS, we are continually pushing the limits of technology to bring exceptional value to our clients and make the dream of Digital Mortgage a reality,” said Global DMS® CEO, Vladimir Bien-Aime. “As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, we are committed to investing in voice technology and other AI powered voice assistants that enable us to provide an experience that is conversational and attuned with our customers’ lifestyles. This first of its kind solution will enhance our customer’s workflow and communications and allow them to work smarter when and where they wish, with just the sound of their voice.”

EVO, the industry’s most advanced cloud-based appraisal management platform, was designed to be both exceptionally intuitive and powerful enough to support a completely automated appraisal management workflow. The EVO platform centralizes and simplifies the process for lenders that utilize multiple AMCs, manage their own panel, or a combination of both. EVO allows authorized administrative users to instantly make changes to the platform’s workflow, communications, vendors, and assignment logic to ensure success in an everchanging competitive mortgage market.

Learn more about EVO at: https://www.globaldms.com/evo-residential

About Global DMS:

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Pennsylvania, Global DMS is a leading provider of cloud-based commercial and residential real estate appraisal management software. The company’s solution set is cost effectively delivered on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) transactional basis that ensures compliance adherence, reduces costs, increases efficiencies, and expedites the entire real estate appraisal process. Global DMS’ solutions include its EVO-Res™ platform for residential lending, EVO-C™ platform for commercial lending, SnapVal™ appraisal pricing solution, AVMs, and the MISMO Appraisal Review System (MARS®).

For more information, visit https://www.globaldms.com/ or call (877) 866-2747.

About Amazon:

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit https://www.aboutamazon.com/ and follow @AmazonNews.

MULTIMEDIA:

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-1018s2p-globaldms-evo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Global DMS