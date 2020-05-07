LANSDALE, Pa., May 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Global DMS, a leading provider of cloud-based appraisal management software, announced that it has integrated its eTrac valuation management platform with ProxyPics – a patented, secure mobile app that provides a method of facilitating the delivery of photographs of a subject property when access to the property is unavailable.



Through this integration, lenders, AMCs, and appraisers who utilize eTrac® can automatically request and receive high quality pictures of both the interior and exterior of a subject property directly from the homeowner, providing them with an immediate solution for completing their real estate appraisals remotely and within social distancing guidelines.

“Our goal for this integration is to help promote business as usual during these very unusual times,” said Global DMS® COO, Jody Collup. “With eTrac and ProxyPics, our clients can do just that – providing timely, cost-effective, and accurate values for all loan types without ever leaving their desk.”

The entire process is automated, secure, protects against fraud, and requires no additional work or oversight from those using eTrac – who never have to leave the platform. It’s also simple for homeowners, who utilize the ProxyPics mobile app to easily take the required photos, answer pre-set questions about the quality, condition, and unique characteristics of their home, and submit the information back to eTrac.

Not only does this promote safe social distancing, it ensures eTrac users have the vital information they need for completing accurate valuations that are in full compliance with the temporary appraisal guidelines that were recently enacted by the GSEs and others in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“As COVID-19 continues to prohibit in-person interactions, the use of innovative technologies has become critical in many lines of business, including real estate appraisals,” said Luke Tomaszewski, CEO of ProxyPics. “eTrac and ProxyPics provides lenders, AMCs, and appraisers with this innovative technology, allowing them to collect the necessary photos and property information directly from the homeowner without setting foot on the property.”

Though it was developed in direct response to COVID-19 and its many restrictions, eTrac’s integration with ProxyPics will continue to serve Global DMS’ clientele into the future by providing a simple method for securing the primary photos of a subject property as quickly as possible – helping to streamline their appraisal process and decrease turn-times.

About Global DMS:

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Pennsylvania, Global DMS is a leading provider of cloud-based commercial and residential real estate valuation solutions. The company’s solution set is cost effectively delivered on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) transactional basis that ensures compliance adherence, reduces costs, increases efficiencies and expedites the entire real estate appraisal process.

Global DMS solutions include its new EVO-Residential™ (EVO-Res) platform for residential lending, EVO-Commercial™ (EVO-C) platform for commercial lending, eTrac® Enterprise valuation management platform for residential lending, SnapVal™ appraisal pricing solution, eTrac WebForms, Global Kinex®, AVMs, the MISMO Appraisal Review System (MARS®), ATOM (Appraisal Tracking on Mobile).

