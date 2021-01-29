LAS VEGAS, Nev., Jan. 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Goddess In Secret, a new luxury women’s beauty brand focused on helping women retain their youthful beauty, has announced the launch of its anti-aging skincare product, Secret Ethereal Beauty Elixir. The product is packed with 24 organic oils, absolutes, and extracts that synergistically work together to improve and enhance the look of more youthful, radiant skin.

The rejuvenating potion harnesses the power of centuries of anti-aging knowledge as well as today’s science. Packed with organic, natural ingredients such as labradorite crystals, Secret Ethereal Beauty Elixir helps to increase production of proteins essential to a more youthful appearance, including elastin and collagen.

Secret Ethereal Beauty Elixir is 100% handmade with natural, organic materials that increase hydration, reduce wrinkles, and promote firmer skin tone through a luxurious blend of vitamins, minerals, and oils.

Due to the handmade, small-batch nature of its production, the elixir is available in only small quantities and is now available for pre-order at: https://goddessinsecret.com/product/anti-aging-secret-ethereal-beauty-elixir/.

The elixir was crafted with a strong sense of history in mind and seeks to honor and add to that history. According to historians, the Egyptians were the pioneers of perfumery and the first to incorporate perfumes into their rituals. With this in mind, elegant fragrance is a critical component of Secret Ethereal Beauty Elixir, which delivers a unique, subtle, and sensual fragrance for people to wear while reaping anti-aging benefits.

Egypt was not only the first leader in the creation of perfumes but also the first to make bottles for keeping and holding their precious scented oils. Honoring these ancient sacred rituals, Goddess In Secret imports their exquisite handmade bottles from Khan el-Khalili in Cairo, Egypt. The bottles were handcrafted by a brood of artisans who began in the glassworks from the 15th century.

“In the past, rejuvenating elixirs were considered a royal privilege only made available to kings and gods, and only high priests knew how to formulate them,” said Cristina Aponte, CEO. “Goddess In Secret’s Secret Ethereal Beauty Elixir takes that same sense of ancestral luxury and those same secret products and has crafted the ultimate anti-aging product that provides an elevated at-home skincare experience once only experienced by royalty. From our elegantly crafted bottles to a copy of the magic spell once used in royal rituals, Secret Ethereal Beauty Elixir delivers the benefits and an experience of a timeless beauty ritual fit for royalty.”

While Secret Ethereal Beauty Elixir was created in line with ancient practices, Goddess In Secret also has addressed aggravating factors that modern life brings, including free radicals in our air, food, and water that destroy healthy cells and promote premature aging.

With regular use, Secret Ethereal Beauty Elixir will increase skin hydration by 160%, reduces wrinkles by 78%, and results in 56% firmer skin. The product has been tested by women aged 24-76 for over 8 weeks.

Secret Ethereal Beauty Elixir has been hailed for being 100% natural, organic, cruelty-free, SLS free, paraben-free, and non-GMO to delivers youthful, radiant skin without toxic side effects that may pose a threat to consumers.

To celebrate its product launch, The Goddess in Secret team is offering a pre-order discount worth $49.99. Customers can activate this discount by using the code MAGICAL2021.

For more information or to pre-order Secret Ethereal Beauty Elixir, please visit https://goddessinsecret.com.

Disclaimer: This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

