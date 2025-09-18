DENVER, Colo., Sept. 18, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — GOLFTEC, the world leader in golf lessons and club fitting, today announced a strategic partnership with True Sync Media, Inc., a leading innovator in digital content solutions. Together, the companies will develop and implement GOLFTEC TV, a dynamic in-center media network designed to enrich the experience for GOLFTEC students and staff.



Image caption: GOLFTEC Partners with True Sync Media to Launch GOLFTEC TV.

GOLFTEC TV, powered by True Sync Media’s robust platform, will feature a curated blend of content designed to inform, entertain, and further connect with golfers.

Visitors can expect to see:

Product Spotlights: Highlighting the latest golf equipment and technology available at GOLFTEC.

Highlighting the latest golf equipment and technology available at GOLFTEC. Success Stories: Featuring testimonials and progress updates from GOLFTEC students.

Featuring testimonials and progress updates from GOLFTEC students. GOLFTEC News & Updates: Keeping golfers informed about new programs, events, and offers.

Keeping golfers informed about new programs, events, and offers. Entertaining Golf Content: Including highlights from amazing courses from around the world and engaging golf lifestyle features.

“At GOLFTEC, we are constantly seeking innovative ways to better serve our students and foster a deeper connection with the game,” said Joe Assell, CEO of GOLFTEC. “Partnering with True Sync Media to launch GOLFTEC TV enables us to deliver valuable and engaging content directly to golfers in our centers, creating a more dynamic and informative environment—while transforming what was once an expense into a new source of revenue.”

True Sync Media’s expertise in creating and managing digital signage networks ensures a seamless and impactful rollout across GOLFTEC’s extensive network of locations. Their platform allows for centralized content management, ensuring that every GOLFTEC center displays consistent and relevant information.

“We are thrilled to partner with GOLFTEC, a true leader in the golf industry,” said Mark Cannon, CEO at True Sync Media, Inc. “GOLFTEC’s commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to create engaging and effective communication solutions. We’re confident that GOLFTEC TV will significantly enhance the in-center experience for their customers.”

About GOLFTEC

GOLFTEC stands as the world leader in golf improvement, with a global presence of more than 260 locations worldwide and a dedicated team of more than 1,000 Certified Personal Coaches. Founded in 1995, GOLFTEC has been unwavering in its mission to help individuals play better golf. Through the fusion of world-class golf instructors and cutting-edge teaching systems, GOLFTEC has been instrumental in guiding hundreds of thousands of golfers toward achieving their goals. In 2024, the company continued its momentum by providing more than 1.8 million golf lessons, and integrating SKYTRAK software into the in-bay experience. Learn more at: https://www.GOLFTEC.com/

About True Sync Media, Inc.

True Sync Media, Inc. is a leading provider of True Sync TV and innovative digital signage solutions. They specialize in creating and managing dynamic content networks that enhance customer experience and drive engagement for businesses across various industries. Learn more at: https://www.truesyncmedia.com/

