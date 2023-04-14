CENTURY CITY, Calif., April 14, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Good Heart Catering, a renowned five-star catering company based in Los Angeles, is excited to announce the expansion of its office catering delivery service to Century City. Known for providing delicious and healthy breakfast and lunch options to Fortune 500 companies and non-profit organizations, Good Heart Catering is eager to serve the bustling Century City community for various events such as meetings, training sessions, presentations, and outdoor events.



Photo Caption: Good Heart Catering Expands Office Catering Delivery Service to Century City.

“We’re thrilled to bring our exceptional office catering services to the Century City area,” said Jon Toktas, Owner of Good Heart Catering. “Our customers have expressed a need for high-quality, reliable catering options in the area, and we’re proud to meet that demand.”

Good Heart Catering offers a variety of culinary delights to suit any event or business meeting. With options such as gourmet sandwiches, mouthwatering salads, and tantalizing hot entrées, there’s something for everyone. To view their complete menu and learn more about their services, visit their Century City Catering page, which also includes information on lunch catering and breakfast catering in the area.

“Century City is home to many innovative businesses and non-profit organizations. We are committed to providing them with the best catering experience possible for all types of events, from meetings and presentations to training sessions and outdoor gatherings,” said Toktas. “With Good Heart Catering, clients can expect only the highest-quality ingredients and excellent customer service.”

Good Heart Catering has built a reputation for its exceptional service and attention to detail. Their dedicated team of professionals ensures that each event is seamlessly executed, providing peace of mind to clients. The expansion to Century City is expected to strengthen their position as a leading catering company in the Los Angeles area.

Learn more: https://goodheartcatering.com/century-city-catering-delivery.

About Good Heart Catering:

Good Heart Catering is a five-star catering company based in Los Angeles, providing exceptional breakfast and lunch office catering services to Fortune 500 companies and non-profit organizations. With a commitment to quality, service, and sustainability, Good Heart Catering has become a trusted choice for businesses and events across the region.

For more information, visit https://goodheartcatering.com/.

