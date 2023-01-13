LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 13, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Good Heart Catering, the premier breakfast and lunch caterer for organizations in Los Angeles, is excited to announce the launch of its delivery service in Glendale. With a focus on fresh, chef-driven meals and a commitment to exceptional service, Good Heart Catering is the perfect solution for businesses and organizations looking for convenient and delicious food options including boxed lunches and individual meals.



Image Caption: Good Heart Catering Launches Catering Delivery Service in Glendale.

“We are thrilled to expand our services to the Glendale area,” said Jon Toktas, owner of Good Heart Catering. “We understand the importance of reliable and convenient catering options for busy businesses and organizations, and we are committed to providing the highest quality meals and service to our customers.”

Good Heart Catering’s easy-to-use website makes ordering a breeze, allowing customers to select from a wide variety of flavors and options. From breakfast burritos to gourmet sandwiches, Good Heart Catering has something for every taste and dietary restriction.

“Our customers love the variety of flavors and options available through Good Heart Catering’s website,” said Toktas. “Whether you’re looking for a quick breakfast or a hearty lunch, we have something for everyone at your next event”

In addition to its delicious food options, Good Heart Catering is also committed to providing exceptional service. All orders are prepared fresh and delivered on time, ensuring that customers receive the highest quality meals every time.

To learn more:

Click this link for Glendale breakfast catering and/or Glendale lunch catering information – https://goodheartcatering.com/glendale-catering-delivery

About Good Heart Catering:

Good Heart Catering is a Los Angeles based caterer founded in 2016 with the goal of being a dedicated, corporate, and event caterer for employers in Los Angeles. Since their founding in Good Heart Catering has served LA’s top employers with consistent and delicious service. With the help of those clients, Good Heart Catering has donated over 10,000 meals to the LA Food Bank and makes it a part of its mission to make sure everyone has a chance to nutritious meals. To read more click https://goodheartcatering.com/r/ckd

CONTACT:

Jon Toktas, Owner

Good Heart Catering

(323) 505 6383

https://goodheartcatering.com

News Source: Good Heart Catering