TOLEDO, Ohio, April 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, LLC (GPRS) is releasing a new software and service named SiteMap. GPRS is a private concrete scanning, utility locating, and leak detection company that provides critical subsurface mapping to construction contractors and facility managers. This new service offering will be the first of its kind in the private subsurface locating industry.

GPRS has been in collaborative efforts with the University of Toledo to test the new software to ensure that it delivers the functionality that its clients will require.

Jamie Althauser, Field Support Director of GPRS, said this about the company’s new service offering, “The problem that GPRS is trying to solve is that the university is currently maintaining their records through multiple fragmented, unreliable platforms that are difficult to manage. We’re providing an end-to-end solution for utility management and location data through a cloud-based solution that will allow greater efficiency, collaboration, and sharing.”

GPRS has completed hundreds of thousands of subsurface scanning projects and keeps detailed documentation of its services. This documentation has been used to compile a comprehensive cloud service for future excavation, renovation, and construction projects.

Brian Skelding, GPRS’s Director of Digital Transformation, said, “We believe SiteMap will empower our clients, providing critical information to their teams and project partners, both in the field and in the office. Not only will it help make the industry safer but it will create efficiencies and prevent costly utility hits.”

GPRS plans on launching SiteMap by summer 2022. More information will be available soon on their new service offerings and specifications.

About GPRS:

GPRS, headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, provides private utility locating and concrete scanning services to utilities, contractors, engineering firms, and environmental consultants in every major market in the United States. To learn more, visit http://www.gprsinc.com/.

