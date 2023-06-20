MAUMEE, Ohio, June 20, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The new home of Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, LLC (GPRS) is officially open for business. On Tuesday, the national firm celebrated the opening of its new corporate headquarters located at 1901 Indian Wood Circle in Maumee, Ohio.



Photo Caption: GPRS President and CEO, Matt Aston, and the Senior Leadership Team pose for a ribbon cutting photo in front of the company’s new corporate headquarters in Maumee, Ohio. The 60,000-square-foot facility is roughly three times the size of GPRS’ previous headquarters.

Formerly a Paramount Health Care building, the approximately 60,000-square-foot facility overwent an extensive renovation to transform it into a state-of-the-art headquarters for GPRS’ corporate operations.

The company was previously headquartered in Sylvania Township but required a larger space due to the continued growth of their workforce. GPRS’ new headquarters is approximately three times the size of their previous building.

“It feels so good to get the team all under one roof – one really nice roof,” said Jason Schaff, Senior Vice President of Customer Service and Marketing at GPRS. “The growth at GPRS has been consistent for over 20 years – we don’t plan on stopping any time soon,” Schaff said. “This building represents not only our ability to grow in the future, but an expectation to do so.”

One of the primary factors in GPRS’ recent growth has been the ramp-up to launch the company’s newest offering, SiteMap®. This digital facility infrastructure management platform offers clients the ability to easily store, share, and collaborate with their data, streamlining the lifecycle of projects and keeping them on time, on budget, and safe.

“The path to Intelligently Visualizing The Built World requires developments in technology,” Schaff said. “The technology vehicle that will drive us into the future at GPRS is our new software offering called SiteMap. This new building provides a way for GPRS to keep the team that is responsible for our back-of-house operations, as well as SiteMap, all under one roof.”

About GPRS:

Founded by Matt Aston in 2001, GPRS provides private utility locating, concrete scanning, 3D laser scanning, video pipe inspection, leak detection, and mapping and modeling services to utilities, contractors, engineering firms, and environmental consultants in every major market in the United States.

To learn more, visit https://www.gp-radar.com/.

To learn more about SiteMap®, visit https://SiteMap.com/.

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/cfYvoqBa1wE

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@GPRSRadarDotCom

News Source: Ground Penetrating Radar Systems