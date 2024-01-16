MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 16, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Avatar Construction of Watertown, MA announced today that construction is underway for Grand Central Suites, the newest apartment complex in downtown Manchester N.H. Located at 21 Central Street, this 77-unit complex is set to transform the current aging commercial space into the premier living destination for families and individuals.



Caption: Rendering of Grand Central Suites in Manchester N.H.

“We are excited to present Grand Central Suites to the community,” says the project’s developer, Nazar Vincent of Avatar Design & Construction. “This is the first of a series of projects that will not only provide top-notch living spaces, but also contribute to the growth and development of Manchester’s downtown area. The wait is nearly over for those seeking a luxurious and modern living experience in the heart of downtown Manchester.”

The complex boasts a prime location, offering easy access to the best dining, nightlife, and sporting events that Manchester has to offer. With 77 residential units, including 11 upgraded penthouse apartments, Grand Central Suites is set to cater to a diverse range of residents. The space also includes a 1,700 square foot first floor retail space and an optional rooftop restaurant, adding to the convenience and luxury of the complex.

The project combines two adjacent parcels located at 21 and 31 Central Street, creating a total project site of approximately 11,400 square feet. The units are thoughtfully designed, with one-bedroom options ranging from 551 to 665 square feet and two-bedroom options ranging from 720 to 1001 square feet. Each floor will have a total of 11 units, with a grand total of 77 units in the complex.

Residents of Grand Central Suites can expect nothing but the best in terms of amenities. The units feature 10-foot ceilings, with the penthouse units on the 8th floor boasting 12-foot ceilings and balconies. The complex also offers on-floor trash chute rooms, making waste disposal a breeze. Each apartment will also be equipped with master control tablets for scheduling housekeeping, dry cleaning pickup, room service from in-building restaurants, grocery ordering, special local vendor deals, and more.

“We wanted to create a living experience that goes far beyond just a place to stay,” says Vincent. “With the master control tablets, residents can easily access a range of on-site and local services and make their lives more convenient and enjoyable. Location is also key for Grand Central Suites, being in the heart of Manchester’s ever-changing downtown, close to several popular restaurants, bars, shopping, SNHU Arena and much more.”

Leasing for Grand Central Suites will be open in 2024. You can fill out the form at https://grandcentralsuites.com/ to be updated on availability, construction progress and more.

Investment Opportunities

In partnership with Bridgewater Development of Watertown MA, several opportunities are available for qualified investors seeking lucrative CRE investments with industry leading returns. “Our purchasing experts are able to secure high-quality products and building materials at a fraction of the cost through extensive research and offshore purchasing power,” says Vincent. “This allows us to design projects with a much higher profit margin compared to other developers while still using superior designs, high-end materials, and the latest construction methods. In turn, we are able to share these profits with an elite group of investors who play a key role in the development of an exciting portfolio of projects across New England.”

With a minimum investment of $50,000, investors can join an industry leader that is helping shape the future of the region. Investment can be allocated to a single project or several with a choice of several exciting projects available. Qualified individuals and groups can apply at https://bridgewaterdevelopment.com/.

About Avatar Design & Construction

The Avatar team has been building ideas into reality since 1999. Avatar Construction provides comprehensive design-build construction contracting services throughout New England and the Northeast. The culture and systems used by Avatar Construction enable us to provide outstanding customer service to our clients.

We believe in a simple, yet extremely effective, approach to commercial construction – We call it Avatar Design + Build.

While many companies claim to offer design + build, few offer a solution that truly encompasses the entire project from start to finish and beyond. Over the years, we have developed and refined the Avatar Design/Build Process which has set us apart from others in the industry who cannot offer an A-Z design/build solution.

Project Capabilities

Commercial | Industrial | Residential | Land Development | Institutional | Manufacturing | Hospitality | Lab/Medical | Office Buildings | Parks & Golf Courses | Retail

Avatar Construction, Inc. & Bridgewater Development are headquartered in Watertown Massachusetts and can be reached by calling (617) 714-5773 or through the corporate websites.

Learn more:

https://avatarconstructioninc.com/

https://bridgewaterdevelopment.com/

https://www.facebook.com/AvatarConstructionCorporation

https://www.instagram.com/avatarconstructioncorp/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/avatar-construction-boston

MULTIMEDIA:

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0116-s2p-gcsuitesnh-300dpi.jpg

Caption: Rendering of Grand Central Suites in Manchester N.H.

News Source: Avatar Construction Inc.