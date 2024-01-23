MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 23, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Avatar Construction of Watertown, MA announced today that construction is ready to commence for Grand Maison, a six-story, 223-unit apartment complex and retail space located at 533 Elm Street. This project, set to open in 2026, will transform the current aging commercial space into a modern living destination for both families and individuals.



Caption: Rendering of Grand Maison in Manchester NH.

“We are thrilled to present Grand Maison, our second property in the ‘Grand Collection,’ to the Manchester community,” says the project’s developer, Nazar Vincent of Avatar Design & Construction. “This complex will offer features and amenities that are not currently available at other residential buildings in the area, making it a unique living experience.”

The location of Grand Maison is ideal for those looking to live in the heart of the city. With its close proximity to dining, nightlife, and sporting events, residents will have access to all that Manchester has to offer. This new site will extend those amenities to many more potential residents, making it a highly desirable place to live.

Grand Maison will include 223 residential units, ranging from one to two bedrooms, with several upgraded penthouse apartments available. The complex will also feature two 950 square foot first-floor retail spaces, a fitness center, and a pool. But the real highlight of Grand Maison is the rooftop deck, offering stunning views of the city and a perfect spot for residents to relax and unwind.

“We wanted to create a space that not only provides comfortable living, but also a sense of community,” says Vincent. “That’s why we have included amenities like the pool and rooftop deck, to encourage residents to come together and enjoy the city views.”

In addition to the top-notch amenities, Grand Maison will have ample parking, ensuring that residents have convenient and secure parking options. The complex will also have top-floor upgraded penthouses with private access, providing a luxurious living experience for those who desire it.

With its prime location, modern features, and luxurious amenities, Grand Maison is set to become the ultimate living destination in downtown Manchester. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this exciting new community. For more information and updates on the opening, visit https://grandcentralsuites.com/.

Investment Opportunities

In partnership with Bridgewater Development of Watertown MA, several opportunities are available for qualified investors seeking lucrative CRE investments with industry leading returns. “Our purchasing experts are able to secure high-quality products and building materials at a fraction of the cost through extensive research and offshore purchasing power, “ says Vincent. “This allows us to design projects with a much higher profit margin compared to other developers while still using superior designs, high-end materials, and the latest construction methods. In turn, we are able to share these profits with an elite group of investors who play a key role in the development of an exciting portfolio of projects across New England.”

With a minimum investment of $50,000, investors can join an industry leader that is helping shape the future of the region. Investment can be allocated to a single project or several with a choice of several exciting projects available. Qualified individuals and groups can apply at BridewaterDevelopment.com.

About Avatar Design & Construction

The Avatar team has been building ideas into reality since 1999. Avatar Construction provides comprehensive design-build construction contracting services throughout New England and the Northeast. The culture and systems used by Avatar Construction enable us to provide outstanding customer service to our clients.

We believe in a simple, yet extremely effective, approach to commercial construction – We call it Avatar Design + Build.

While many companies claim to offer design + build, few offer a solution that truly encompasses the entire project from start to finish and beyond. Over the years, we have developed and refined the Avatar Design/Build Process which has set us apart from others in the industry who cannot offer an A-Z design/build solution.

Project Capabilities

Commercial | Industrial | Residential | Land Development | Institutional | Manufacturing | Hospitality | Lab/Medical | Office Buildings | Parks & Golf Courses | Retail

Avatar Construction, Inc. & Bridgewater Development are headquartered in Watertown Massachusetts and can be reached by calling (617) 714-5773 or through the corporate websites.

