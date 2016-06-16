KALAMAZOO, Mich., June 16, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In an industry that is predicted to eclipse $10 billion in service revenue by the year 2020, Griffin Pest Solutions is keeping pace and has once again been named to Pest Control Technology magazine’s Top 100 List.



The list is an annual compilation of the leading pest management companies in the United States based on revenue and was featured in the magazine’s May issue (www.pctonline.com). This is Griffin’s 14th consecutive year making the list.

Griffin, a third-generation, family-owned company based in Kalamazoo, is part of a nationwide industry of dedicated professionals that service both residential and commercial clients protecting individuals, food and property from unwanted and potentially health-threatening pests.

The company services clients in Michigan, northern Indiana and northwest Ohio and operates service centers in Kalamazoo, Lansing, Livonia and Wyoming, Michigan.

Griffin’s residential services protect customers’ homes from pests with destructive intentions including carpenter ants and termites, and annoying and potentially dangerous pests including ants, stinging insects, rodents, cockroaches and bed bugs.

The company’s commercial services safeguard leading food processing, healthcare, hospitality, education, agriculture, education and multi-family housing facilities from an array of pests including rodents, cockroaches, nuisance birds, stored product pests, and flies.

“Being named to the PCT Top 100 List is a testament to the passionate dedication of our team and validates the business model we have followed of delivering quality, dependable and innovative service to commercial and residential clients,” says Pam Blauvelt, vice president of operations for Griffin Pest Solutions.

Griffin Pest Solutions is a GreenPro and QualityPro certified company by the National Pest Management Association and uses control techniques that leave the smallest environmental footprint as possible.

The GreenPro designation focuses on extensive education and training protocols for Griffin’s service professionals on the latest inspection, pest identification, sanitation, exclusion, and biological, mechanical and targeted pesticide application techniques.

The QualityPro designation focuses on Griffin adhering to strict hiring protocols that include criminal background checks, pre-employment physical and drug screening for employees.

About Griffin Pest Solutions:

Griffin Pest Solutions, founded in 1929, delivers innovative integrated pest management solutions to commercial and residential pest management clients in Michigan, northern Indiana and northwest Ohio.

More information: http://www.griffinpest.com/.

*LOGO for media: Send2Press.com/wire/images/16-0616-Griffin-Pest-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Griffin Pest Solutions