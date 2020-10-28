PICO RIVERA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Did you think that Halloween festivities were out of the question this year due to the pandemic? Most communities are discouraging or banning house-to-house trick or treating to prevent virus transmission. All is not lost, however. Families can gather for Happy Halloween L.A., the largest, most immersive, drive-through event in Southern California. The event follows all COVID-19 rules and regulations as dictated by the “Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Guidance for Celebrating Halloween.” Along with the generous sponsorship of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Vans Shoes, among others, it is the first joint venture of Life Changing Charities, a 502(c)(3) non-profit organization, and PartyWorks Interactive, a Southern California events company. The event is a great example of how industries are re-inventing themselves to address the limitations imposed by Covid-19.

Set in Pico Rivera Bicentennial Park, this one mile, no-contact event is an approximately 30-minute drive-through experience featuring four fun zones, a photo op, goodie bags, a virtual costume contest, and more. Attendees can listen to a narrative track on their FM radios as they slowly cruise through the event. Emphasis is on safe, family fun – nothing too frightening. Costumes are optional, but encouraged.

The Happy Halloween LA adventure consists of the following zones:

Zone A, Jurassic Adventure, is a trek through a primeval world and features life-size dinosaurs from 20 to 40 feet high. No worries, though, they’re inflatables.

Zone B, Dia de Los Muertos, celebrates Mexico’s famous “Day of the Dead” with larger-than-life props and mariachi music. This zone is certified muy bien.

Zone C, Crazy Kids Carnival, presents mind-bending magical illusions in a festive atmosphere. The illusions were designed by members of Hollywood’s famed Magic Castle.

Zone D, Monster Alley, is where giant, 20-foot+ monsters hang out and loom over cars as they slowly cruise their way past. Lighting and sound effects guarantee a creepy, fun experience.

Zone E, Drive-Thru Photo Op Station, offers survivors a take-home printed photo of their vehicle-bound group, as well as a virtual digital photo sent to their e-mail within seconds.

Additional activities include a Virtual Costume Contest where contestants send their costume photos to the https://www.happyhalloweenla.com/ website, with photos displayed on a giant screen at the event site. Participants can vote on their favorites, and winners will receive prizes.

There will also be free packaged candy for the kids and fresh, cold, reusable Pathwater™ bottles for the adults (while supplies last).

The event takes place at Pico Rivera Bicentennial Park, 11003 Sports Arena Drive, Pico Rivera, CA 90601 and runs from October 15 through November 1, 2020.

Hours are 4 p.m. through 10 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 4 p.m. through 11 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. After dark attendance is recommended for an enhanced experience. Daylight hours are recommended for sensitive children. Tickets are available at the event, or advanced tickets (recommended) can be purchased at https://www.happyhalloweenla.com/.

Ticket prices are $60 per vehicle of up to four people ages three and up; there is no charge for children under the age of three. Additional passengers (ages three and up) are $10 each. Note that each person must be wearing a seat belt or be in a car seat. The total number of people in a vehicle cannot exceed the vehicle’s legal capacity. Attendees are not permitted to leave their vehicles and must wear face masks when opening their windows. Additional event information is available at www.happyhalloweenla.com/.

Happy Halloween LA is sponsored by Improving Life Charities (http://www.improvinglifecharities.org), PartyWorks Interactive (http://www.partyworksinteractive.com), Your City Safari (http://www.yourcitysafari.com), Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers (http://www.raisingcanes.com), Univision/K-LOVE 107.5 (http://www.univision.com), Vans Shoes (www.vans.com), Safe Racks (http://www.saferacks.com), Pathwater (http://www.drinkpathwater.com), and LA Parent (http://www.laparent.com).

Happy Halloween LA is a division of South El Monte-based PartyWorks Interactive, a leading events company that has served the events industry for over 37 years. The company’s recent Southern California drive-through events include Your City Safari (two events), Harvest Hunts, and Jurassic Adventure, which have entertained over 150,000 visitors.

News Source: PartyWorks Interactive