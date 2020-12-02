KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Healient Physician Group and Kansas City’s newest Medicare-approved diagnostic imaging vendor, New Frontier Mobile Diagnostics, have announced a partnership to improve access to care for seniors put at risk by the Covid-19 health crisis.

According to the CDC, 41% of adults in the U.S. have delayed or avoided medical care due to fears of exposure during the pandemic. The aim of the partnership is to bring high quality, life-saving diagnostic services directly to patients in care facilities throughout Kansas and Missouri.

New Frontier uses portable ultrasound machinery to provide in-room diagnostic imaging services for heart, vascular, and general imaging procedures. By eliminating the need to transport patients to hospitals or imaging centers for these procedures, New Frontier minimizes patients’ risk of exposure, improves outcomes, and lowers costs.

Healient Physician Group provides the diagnosis and treatment of select healthcare specialties, such as conditions of the heart, wound care, and various forms of vascular disease. Often, these conditions are prominent among patients in long-term care or skilled nursing facilities serving seniors or individuals with disabilities.

“By partnering with New Frontier, we’re helping vulnerable patients minimize their risk of exposure to Covid-19 by bringing trained healthcare technologists into their care facilities to perform diagnostic procedures,” said Dr. David Burkart, principal of Healient.

“Obviously, senior care facilities have been overwhelmed by the demands of the pandemic, and they are working hard to balance the ongoing healthcare needs of their patients with the realities of the virus,” said Jeff Blackwood, CEO of New Frontier Mobile Diagnostics, which started procedures in July 2020 as cases of Covid-19 rose worldwide.

Access to care remains a significant problem for Americans, according to the American Heart Association. “Our first goal was to help the senior care community, since the pandemic had the greatest impact on their access to care,” said Blackwood.

For more information on New Frontier Mobile Diagnostics and its services, please contact Jeff Blackwood at info@newfrontiermd.com.

About Healient Physician Group

Healient Physician Group is Kansas City’s leader in the diagnosis and treatment of select healthcare specialties, including conditions of the heart; traumatic, diabetic, and post-operative wounds, and various forms of vascular disease. Founded in 2013, Healient’s patients have come to expect excellent experiences and people who care about people. For more information, go to http://www.Healient.com/.

About New Frontier Mobile Diagnostics

New Frontier is the Greater Kansas City Area’s newest Medicare-approved provider of in-room diagnostic imaging services for heart, vascular, and general imaging procedures. Our partnership with Healient Physician Group ensures informed, professional analysis, bringing patients access to quality diagnostic care, when they need it, where they need it. For more information, go to https://newfrontiermd.com/.

News Source: New Frontier Mobile Diagnostics