KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — New Frontier Mobile Diagnostics now offers diagnostic ultrasounds for Women’s Health (OB/GYN), adding to the scope of on-site imaging capabilities available to patients.



Access to Women’s Health services is a critical factor in the health of women, regardless of child-bearing status. According to a 2019 study by the Kaiser Family Foundation, women seeking basic gynecological care incur significantly greater health care costs (84% higher for ages 18-44, 21% higher for 45 and older) and are more likely to go without care because of cost.

During pregnancies, studies have shown that limited access to care can result in negative outcomes including premature birth, low birth weight, maternal mortality, severe maternal morbidity, and an increased risk of postpartum depression.

“By bringing affordable, quality care on-site, New Frontier hopes to eliminate some of the challenges that women face when seeking healthcare,” said Jeff Blackwood, Founder of New Frontier. “Your zip code, race, and income shouldn’t be the primary factors determining the quality of care you receive. We want to make these services available to women where they need it, when they need it.”

In addition to Women’s Health services, New Frontier continues to serve doctor’s offices, clinics, and facilities with on-site diagnostic imaging for cardiac, vascular, and general ultrasound services.

For more information on New Frontier Mobile Diagnostics and its services, please contact Jeff Blackwood at info@newfrontiermd.com.

About New Frontier Mobile Diagnostics

New Frontier, based in Kansas City, MO, brings quality, affordable care to patients in doctors’ offices, clinics, and care facilities. It provides in-room diagnostic imaging services for heart, vascular, women’s health and general imaging procedures. Its partnership with Healient Physician Group ensures informed, professional analysis, bringing patients access to quality diagnostic care, when they need it, where they need it.

For more information, go to https://newfrontiermd.com/.

