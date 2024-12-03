ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Dec. 3, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lutheran Life Communities invites compassionate donors to support their Foundation’s Chaplaincy Fund, a critical program ensuring spiritual care and emotional support for seniors across four vibrant communities. A chaplain is a certified clergy member who provides spiritual care to people from all denominations.



Image caption: Top row (L-R): Rev. David Ufkes, Rev. Pete Wiedman, Rev. Cory A. Wielert. Bottom row (L-R): Rev. Charles Plummer, Rev. Paul Klopke.

At Lutheran Life Communities, a robust team of five dedicated chaplains serving residents at Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights, Illinois, Pleasant View in Ottawa, Illinois, Luther Oaks in Bloomington, Illinois, and Wittenberg Village in Crown Point, Indiana. Through your generosity, these spiritual caregivers can continue providing comfort, hope, and meaningful connections for older adults during life’s most profound moments.

Lutheran Life’s chaplains play an essential role, offering prayers, companionship, and spiritual guidance during life’s transitions. Your gift ensures residents, their families, and team members receive prayers, companionship, and comfort that foster hope, dignity, and peace. Whether sitting with someone in grief, celebrating joyful moments, or guiding families through difficult decisions, Lutheran Life’s chaplains profoundly impact lives every day.

“As a nonprofit serving seniors, we believe care goes beyond meeting physical and emotional needs,” said Joe Anderson, Foundation President of Lutheran Life Communities. “Our chaplains provide essential spiritual guidance that sustains our residents and their families. Your support helps us keep this vital ministry at the heart of our mission.”

HOW THE CHAPLAIN’S FUND MAKES A DIFFERENCE:

100% of donations support chaplain salaries, counseling resources, Bibles, and other spiritual programs tailored to the needs of residents and families

Support and programming for the team members who provide services and support to older adults 365 days a year.

Comprehensive care includes worship services, Bible studies, support groups, and one-on-one counseling sessions to foster emotional and spiritual well-being.

Every dollar strengthens Lutheran Life’s mission of providing grace-filled living and holistic care.

THE CHAPLAIN’S FUND SUPPORTS THE FULL-TIME CHAPLAINS SERVING AT:

Lutheran Home (Arlington Heights): Rev. Charles Plummer & Rev. Paul Klopke

Luther Oaks (Bloomington): Rev. Pete Wiedman

Pleasant View (Ottawa): Rev. David Ufkes

Wittenberg Village (Crown Point): Rev. Cory Wielert

By supporting the Chaplain’s Fund, you’re helping sustain the vital ministry that brings hope, comfort, and inspiration to residents at Lutheran Life Communities. Whether through prayers of encouragement, moments of joy, or a compassionate presence during life’s challenges, your gift ensures chaplains can continue this extraordinary work.

Visit https://lutheranlifeliving.org/giving4chaplains/ to learn more and make your gift.

About Lutheran Life Communities:

Lutheran Life Communities is a faith-based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded over 130 years ago. Each campus is unique in its own way, but they are united under one mission: empowering vibrant, grace-filled living across all generations.

Life Plan locations include Luther Oaks in Bloomington, Pleasant View in Ottawa, and Wittenberg Village in Crown Point. They also operate a multigenerational Lutheran Home health services community in Arlington Heights, including Shepherd’s Flock Childcare Center and Cherished Place Adult Day Club for stay-at-home seniors giving much-needed respite to their caregivers.

For more information, visit: https://lutheranlifeliving.org/

