ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., June 10, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In a powerful display of generosity and community spirit, the Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights is honoring a remarkable milestone: More than 10,310 hours of volunteer service were logged between April 1, 2024, and April 1, 2025. These contributions reflect the deep commitment of individuals from across the region who dedicate their time and talents to support residents and staff at this long-standing senior living community.



Image caption: Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights.

To celebrate this extraordinary achievement, Lutheran Home is hosting its Summer Auxiliary Sale on Friday, June 20, an event open to the public that helps fund essential programs for residents and celebrates the volunteers who make them possible.

Volunteers at Lutheran Home perform a wide range of roles, many of them behind the scenes, but all crucial to the well-being of the community’s residents. Their impact extends from spiritual care and emotional support to daily logistics and vocational mentoring.

Lutheran Home also benefits from volunteers who form one-on-one relationships with residents, offering companionship and emotional connection, especially valuable for those without nearby family.

Some serve as Ministers of Care, visiting twice weekly to distribute Catholic communion to residents. Others offer pastoral clerical support, welcoming new residents with information about spiritual services or assisting with preparing and printing weekly worship bulletins.

Volunteer transport teams help bring residents to and from Wednesday and Sunday services, and even some residents themselves contribute as Sunday readers, helping foster a sense of spiritual community.

In addition, activity volunteers support everything from games and weekly events to escorting residents to clinics or the on-site beauty salon. Volunteers also staff the General Store, keeping it open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. daily.

Building Skills and Purpose with District 214

A particularly inspiring aspect of the volunteer program involves transitional students from High School District 214. These young adults, who have special needs and are between graduation and age 21, participate in a vocational readiness initiative. At Lutheran Home, they develop workplace skills by helping with laundry, mail sorting, table bussing, wheelchair washing and assembling admission packets.

“This is more than just a service—it’s a meaningful training experience that sets these students up for future success,” said Jennifer Darnell, VP of Sales & Marketing at Lutheran Life Communities.

An Invitation to Celebrate

The Summer Auxiliary Sale on June 20 is not just a fundraiser—it’s a celebration of kindness, dedication and community. Shoppers will find seasonal treasures, with all proceeds supporting Lutheran Home’s Benevolent Care Program, which assists residents who exhaust their financial resources through no fault of their own.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the individuals who walk through our doors every week, donating their time out of love and a deep sense of purpose,” said Barbara Morton, PhD, president of the Lutheran Home Auxiliary. “The Summer Auxiliary Sale is our way of honoring their incredible spirit and welcoming the community to be part of something truly special.”

About Lutheran Home

Lutheran Home is part of Lutheran Life Communities, a faith-based 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded over 130 years ago that supports Arlington Heights with a full spectrum of care and services. Recognized on Newsweek’s America’s Best Nursing Homes 2025 list, they offer assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, an adult day club, inpatient and outpatient rehab, home care services, move management services and Shepherd’s Flock Child Care and Preschool and Jenny’s Bistro, which is open to the public and serves gourmet food and beverages.

Lutheran Home invests in a full, robust continuum of care that can address early dementia and mild cognitive impairment with stage-form care supportive services and residential solutions like MyTapestry memory support. The memory support programming extends through end of life with care provided by a care team trained in dementia. It’s Grace-Filled living.

For more information, visit https://lutheranlifecommunities.org/about/.

News Source: Lutheran Life Communities