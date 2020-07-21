PLEASANT HILL, Calif., July 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Healthcare Career Pathways, a collaborative educational program created by Mt. Diablo Adult Education; Ombudsman Services of Contra Costa, Solano and Alameda; and Opportunity Junction, is proud to announce the graduation of its third cohort of Certified Nursing Assistants, who are set to take the front lines as critical care staff for older adults in nursing homes, residential care facilities, and hospitals.



This program funded by the John Muir Community Health Fund is an innovative partnership designed to provide opportunities for students with addressable barriers to enter the medical field. The training program expands beyond the basic curriculum and includes supportive services such as transportation, food, and more.

“Our collaborative has developed creative solutions to keep our students on track toward their goal of completing training and serving seniors,” says Opportunity Junction’s Vice President of Programs, Brianna Robinson. “During this time, we have transitioned to a distance learning model, all while providing students with extensive ongoing support to help them on their way to full-time employment. We look forward to celebrating them during our socially distanced graduation on July 24.”

As a program developed to address the critical shortage of healthcare workers, Healthcare Career Pathways has proven itself by attracting national attention in the Root Cause Coalition’s “Status of Health Equity Report,” and is a necessary model for answering the need for healthcare workers trained in person-centered care principles.

The graduation is set to take place outside at Mt. Diablo Adult Education on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 6 p.m.

About Healthcare Career Pathways:

The Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training program offers motivated job seekers the opportunity to enter the healthcare field, earn a higher wage, and access pathways to greater economic success. The program, in partnership with Mt. Diablo Adult Education; Opportunity Junction; and Ombudsman Services of Contra Costa, Solano and Alameda, includes 12 weeks of CNA training, life skills training, hands-on clinical experience, and job placement assistance. For more, visit: https://opportunityjunction.org/need-a-job/cna-training.

About Mt. Diablo Adult Education:

Mt. Diablo Adult Education provides lifelong learning opportunities for adults of all ages and abilities to achieve their education, employment, community, and personal goals. We also value and are committed to partnerships and collaborations that better serve the diverse Mt. Diablo Unified School District community. For more information, visit: https://mdae.mdusd.org.

About Ombudsman Services of Contra Costa, Solano and Alameda:

Ombudsman Services is the only organization mandated by law to make unannounced visits to long-term care facilities to ensure that residents are free from abuse and are receiving quality care. We have been aiding the community for more than 40 years, and all services are free of charge. We serve Contra Costa, Solano and Alameda counties with our team of highly trained Ombudsman staff and volunteers. For more information, visit http://www.ccombudsman.org/.

About Opportunity Junction:

We believe that everyone who is willing to work hard deserves an opportunity to succeed. Unfortunately, too many of our neighbors face barriers to employment, such as a lack of skills or confidence that they cannot overcome on their own. They need training and support to break the cycle of low-wage jobs and public assistance. Opportunity Junction helps low-income Contra Costa residents get and keep good jobs by providing training, support, experience, and employer introductions. When we work together, motivated job seekers get what they need to launch a career. For more information, visit: https://opportunityjunction.org.

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Susie Hays

760-458-9201

Susie@Q2Mark.com

News Source: Ombudsman Services of Contra Costa, Solano and Alameda