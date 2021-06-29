PLEASANT HILL, Calif., June 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today, Ombudsman Services of Contra Costa, Solano and Alameda, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of seniors, adults with disabilities, and their families, announced an official rebrand to Empowered Aging.



PHOTO CAPTION: Nicole Howell, Executive Director of Empowered Aging.

For over 50 years, the Ombudsman Services program provided fierce, high-quality advocacy on behalf of residents and their families in long-term care. Since then, the organization has expanded its services and scope of work, leading a movement of vulnerable older and disabled adults across the nation.

“Changing our name to Empowered Aging allows us to embrace a number of our other programs like Friendly Visiting and Telephone Reassurance, Healthcare Career Pathway, and elder abuse prevention, among others,” said Nicole Howell, Executive Director of Empowered Aging. “Empowered Aging enables us to connect with a wider audience as we continue to expand our reach and services even further.”

Empowered Aging is an uplifting, inclusive name that reflects the organization’s true purpose: to empower older adults and adults with disabilities to advocate for themselves, living their journey in aging with dignity, respect, and independence.

“If we’ve learned something positive from the past year, it is that we are strongest when we take care of our most vulnerable citizens,” said California State Senator Steve Glazer. “Ombudsman Services does just that. They have worked tirelessly to expand their scope beyond long-term care and into a broad range of programs for seniors and families. They have adapted to meet changing needs, and now more than ever, they are a critical partner and an invaluable resource. Appropriately, Ombudsman Services is changing its name to Empowered Aging. This new name reflects the agency’s growing focus on awareness, prevention, and innovation. I value their vital support services and congratulate them on the new identity.”

As the organization rolls out this new brand identity, all services will continue uninterrupted and remain free of charge to all who seek support.

About Empowered Aging:

Empowered Aging, previously known as Ombudsman Services of Contra Costa, Solano and Alameda, started in Contra Costa County with just a few government grants, a single staff person, and a lot of determination. Over 50 years later, we have evolved, expanding our reach to meet the needs of our time, which are impacting a vulnerable and vastly diverse senior community.

Today, Empowered Aging is uniting individuals, organizations, and communities together around a common mission, a shared vision, and a path forward to a stronger, more equitable journey in aging through a variety of programs and collaborations. For many older and disabled adults, we’re the only connection and the only engagement lifting their voices, enabling self-sufficiency, and fighting for their just place in society. As an independent nonprofit, we rely on government, foundations, grateful families, and concerned citizens to fuel our work — with the true measure of success being lives changed.

Learn more at: https://empoweredaging.org/

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/mrNMzs5T0ww

