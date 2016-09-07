ASHLAND, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Hedstrom Fitness now offers an even broader product line using the physics of water! The Kamagon® Ball and The Surge® are now available in a variety of color and size options. The Kamagon® Ball’s patented, Hydro-Inertia® Technology uses water as a destabilizing weight.



It adds up to 13 lbs. (9-inch size) or 45 pounds (14-inch size) of fluid resistance to exercises. The Kamagon® Ball enables users to burn more calories than typical static weight training. In addition to the current blue, gray and pink color options, Hedstrom Fitness is excited to now be launching the Kamagon® Ball in purple, neon green, orange and red. The bright, new colors are fun and fashionable.

With the ability to hold up to 65 lbs. of water, the original Surge® takes strength and core training to new heights. The Surge® offers “top down” instability and challenges the body to react to ever-changing resistance, preparing the body for real-life strength and movements of active individuals.

New to the Surge® product line is the lighter and more compact Surge® 3.0, that holds up to 21 lbs. of water. This product is well suited for group fitness and is completely accessible for anyone. The Surge® and Surge® 3.0 are available in gray, black, blue, neon green and pink.

For more information on products, please visit http://www.hedstromfitness.com/.

For Instructors and Personal Trainers interested in using the Kamagon® ( http://kamagonball.com/index.php?route=product/category&path=91_95 ) or The Surge® ( https://getthesurge.com/surge-certification-courses.html ) the Hedstrom Fitness Education Team has created and launched 8 Hour Training Certifications with Training Sessions frequently running throughout the year.

Participants will learn to utilize Hydro-Inertia® Technology and learn how the unique biomechanical properties of training with destabilized weight can help transition strength gains into higher levels of functional daily activity and sports performance. Both Kamagon® and Surge® training certifications are ideal for group fitness instructors, personal trainers, coaches and athletic trainers.

About Hedstrom Fitness:

Hedstrom Fitness is a division of Ball, Bounce and Sport, Inc., one of the nation’s premier manufacturers, distributors and marketers of play and sports balls with more than 400 employees and distribution networks in the U.S. and Canada. Based in Ashland, Ohio, Hedstrom Plastics, a sister division, currently manufactures the Kamagon® Ball and the Surge®. Hedstrom Fitness is dedicated to delivering products that are unique and versatile, and fill a specific niche within the fitness industry.

