SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 21, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, announced that Heidi Iverson has been promoted to Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. In this role, Iverson will lead sales and customer success efforts focused on strategic relationships in the mortgage and real estate sectors.



“Since joining MMI, Heidi has helped our clients recognize MMI as an irreplaceable asset for granular market insights and simultaneously become irreplaceable herself,” said MMI Founder and CEO Ben Teerlink. “Before coming to MMI, Heidi was a power user of the platform, and those experiences combined with the in-depth knowledge gained on the internal side have given Heidi, and in turn, our clients a unique point of view on the advantages our data can provide.”

Iverson has been with MMI since 2022, previously serving as regional director of growth. During that time, she has helped MMI’s clientele get the most out of the platform, including identifying growth opportunities to drive adoption and increase return on investment (ROI).

As Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Iverson will continue to guide MMI clients to fully realize the benefits of MMI’s platform and actionable data intelligence. Building on her effective coaching efforts, Iverson will provide focused attention to MMI’s strategic partners and their business growth goals.

“Through my time here, my goal has been to help our clients’ teams build their sales skills by getting back to basics using proven sales strategies in conjunction with data from MMI to gain market share,” said Iverson. “As MMI continues to develop innovative solutions to enhance our offerings and allow our clients to optimize processes, reduce redundancy and reduce costs, I look forward to working with our strategic partners to customize these solutions and amplify MMI’s impact on their long-term growth goals. I’m passionate about helping our clients succeed, something that is has become even more imperative for many lenders in today’s tight market.”

By accessing an unrivaled database of comprehensive real estate and mortgage production data, MMI’s enterprise customers can identify partner networks that best support their business objectives with granular insight into lenders, loan officers and real estate agents by region or individual transactions. To learn more, visit https://mmi.io.

