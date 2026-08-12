LA VERNE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Hillcrest, a nonprofit continuing care retirement community in La Verne, has been named one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal.



Image caption: Hillcrest team members help bring the nonprofit community’s mission to life each day. Hillcrest was named one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Hillcrest was recognized for fostering a workplace where employees feel valued, supported and connected to the community’s nonprofit mission. The organization employs 270 team members who support residents across independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles,” said Dr. Debra Manuel-Smith, Hillcrest’s head of human resources. “Because this recognition is based in part on employee feedback, it is especially meaningful. Our team members bring Hillcrest’s mission to life each day through their dedication to residents and one another. They are what make Hillcrest a remarkable place to live and work, and this honor belongs to them.”

The annual awards program recognizes Los Angeles County employers with exceptional workplace cultures. Honorees are selected through a two-part assessment that includes an evaluation of each organization’s policies, practices and demographics, along with confidential employee feedback.

About Hillcrest

Hillcrest is an upscale 501(c)(3) nonprofit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) centrally located in the San Gabriel Valley, less than 30 minutes from Los Angeles, Anaheim, Pasadena and San Bernardino and at the gateway to the Inland Empire. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood just off Foothill Boulevard in La Verne, California, Hillcrest offers independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing with an emphasis on wellness and health. For more information, visit https://livingathillcrest.org/.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Shonne Fegan-Ehrhardt

PR Director, 3rd3rd Marketing

shonne@3rd3rd.com

(847) 962-9879

-or-

Shirley Turner

Director of Sales and Marketing, Hillcrest

sturner@livingathillcrest.org

(909) 392-4389

News Source: Hillcrest