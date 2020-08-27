DETROIT, Mich., Aug. 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –– With a nostalgic throwback to their gospel heritage and beginnings as the dynamic “Moss Brothers,” Detroit-based Salathiel Records has released the music video for the new single “Testimony of Praise” by brothers and celebrated recording artists Bill Moss Jr. and J Moss. The new single is available now on all digital music outlets and select retail stores.



A personal and passionate worship anthem, “Testimony of Praise” is the first video single from Bill Moss Jr.’s new album entitled “His Majesty.” Featuring power-packed backing vocals by Michigan’s renown BME State Choir, the video single is highlighted by an electrifying duet by Moss, Jr. and his award-winning brother and global hitmaker, J Moss.

“In the backdrop of a global pandemic and the fight for social justice, I pray this song and video will serve as a reminder that God remains faithful and is worthy of our praise,” said Bill Moss, Jr.

Brother J Moss adds, “It’s always a blessing to be able to minister in song with my big brother. In this pandemic season, I pray both this song and video blesses God’s people around the world.”

Heir to a music legacy that’s transformed the sound of gospel, Moss is the eldest son of the late Bill and Essie Moss (the legendary “Bill Moss & The Celestials,”) brother to James (aka “J Moss”), nephew to the late Dr. Mattie Moss Clark, and cousin to music icons Karen Clark-Sheard, Dorinda Clark-Cole, Elbernita “Twinkie” Clark, Jacky Clark-Chisholm (the world famous “Clark Sisters”) and Kiera “Kiki” Sheard.

Click to watch the new video “Testimony of Praise.”

YouTube: https://youtu.be/3t14ULJMFBc

