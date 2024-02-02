NEW YORK, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw, a leading provider of multimedia solutions, proudly announces the release of HitPaw Edimakor for Mac V2.6.0, a powerful and user-friendly video editing software. The latest version brings an array of exciting features and fresh resources, solidifying its position as the preferred toolkit among content creators.



Image caption: Hitpaw Edimakor for Mac V2.6.0 released.

What’s New about HitPaw Edimakor?

Here’s a closer look at the key highlights:

AI Script Generator: One exciting feature in this update is the integration of the ChatGPT interface. Simply put, users can now use the latest AI to easily create video scripts. Or, you can also create engaging video content by selecting suitable resource templates.

Video Download and Audio Extraction: HitPaw Edimakor now supports pasting any website link to download corresponding audio and video resources, further enriching your creative experience. Additionally, if you are unsatisfied, you are able to directly extract the desired audio from video clips.

Screenshot Function: The brand-new screenshot feature allows users to capture moments from videos and save them as static images, making it easy to share and showcase creative highlights.

Rich resources: In this update, the HitPaw team has introduced a wide range of creative elements. Now, users have access to over 300 new fonts, over 80 diverse text styles, a collection of 50 commercially licensed music tracks, and an selection of over 30 new special effects.

Simplified creative workflow: With HitPaw Edimakor, Mac users can not only enjoy great freedom but also further simplify the video editing process. For example, when the timeline is empty, you can directly add materials. On the other hand, the newly added switch on the timeline enables users to unbind the material from the main axis.

STT and TTS: Like other video editing software, HitPaw Edimakor is equipped with powerful Speech-to-Text (STT) and Text-to-Speech (TTS) functionalities. Speech-to-Text can be used to convert dialogues in videos into editable text, facilitating the creation of subtitles. Meanwhile, Text-to-Speech allows you to add audio to your videos when needed.

Compatibility and Price

HitPaw Edimakor is not only fully compatible with MacOS 10.15 or higher, but also offers a Windows version. Users can now purchase the software and enjoy a fantastic 20% discount. Compared to competitors, it is more suitable for budget-conscious Mac users.

For more price checking, please visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-video-editor-mac.html

About Edimakor

Edimakor has always been committed to unleashing individual creative potential. Over the years, the Edimakor team has assisted numerous users worldwide in turning their imagination into reality. Apart from video editing, Edimakor also provides various innovative solutions, including screen recording, photo enhancement, voice changing, AI video generation, and more.

For more information, visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/video-editor.html

News Source: HitPaw