NEW YORK, N.Y., July 11, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw, an unparalleled multi-media solution, announces the highly anticipated release of HitPaw FotorPea (https://www.hitpaw.com/photo-ai.html) V3.4.1, formerly known as HitPaw Photo Enhancer and HitPaw Photo AI. This upgrade adds magic upscaler and Photoshop plugin function to the photo editing tool.



Image caption: HitPaw FotorPea V3.4.1 Update.

Whether your goal is to improve facial features, eliminate blemishes, or alter backgrounds, the updated version achieves impressive results effortlessly, saving you time and effort while guaranteeing professional-quality outcomes.

LET’S CHECK THE KEY FEATURES:

:: Image Upscaler: Retouch Each Details on Photos to Make it Perfect

The image Upscaler of HitPaw FotorPea is designed to enhance the details of AI-generated art, food photography, and landscape images. With its advanced capabilities, Magic Upscaler refines intricate elements, ensuring stunning clarity and professional-grade results across diverse visual contexts.

:: Negative Prompts: Specify What You Don’t Want to See in Art Generation

HitPaw FotorPea supports entering negative prompts for AI art generation to refining creative outputs, by guiding AI to avoid specific styles, themes, or characteristics. By leveraging these prompts, users can steer AI towards generating art that aligns more closely with their preferences or project requirements, fostering more targeted and personalized artistic outcomes.

:: Photoshop Plugin: Easier AI Enhancer Tool to Take Photos to Next Level

HitPaw FotorPea updates with Photoshop Enhancer Plugin to make enhancement easier for professional. Take the software, you can have the Photoshop plugin tool to AI retouch face and makes picture not blurry again.

Learn more: https://www.hitpaw.com/photo-ai.html

Compatibility and Price:

HitPaw FotorPea is now compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7 64-bit and and macOS 10.15 and above. The pricing starts from $21.99 USD for a month plan.

For more price checking and information, you can visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-fotorpea.html

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is an emerging software company specializing in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing, meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world full of more creativity.

To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/

