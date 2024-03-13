NEW YORK, N.Y., March 13, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw Edimakor, a robust video editing software, has recently undergone a significant update with the release of Win V2.7.0. The upgraded version not only enhances existing features but introduces groundbreaking AI-powered tools, offering users an unparalleled creative experience.



Caption: HitPaw Edimakor – Win V2.7.0.

“Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting your creative journey, HitPaw Edimakor Win V2.7.0 is the go-to choice,” says a spokesperson from HitPaw. “Artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the way video editing is done, making the creative process more efficient and enjoyable.”

New AI-driven Tools

Let’s take a look at what powerful artificial intelligence tools have been added to this video editing suite:

AI-Generated Script Templates: Powered by artificial intelligence, this innovative feature can automatically generate video scripts, streamlining users’ content creation process. Beyond efficiency, it delivers compelling video copywriting that quickly captivates the audience’s interest within a short timeframe.

AI Smart Cutout: With the Image AI Cutout feature, HitPaw edimakor Win V2.7.0 allows users to separate people or objects from the background. Now, you can easily change the background or inject other elements into your edits.

Enhanced Existing Features

This update is aim to provide users with a more fluid, efficient, and enjoyable editing experience. To achieve this, the following features have been further optimized:

Expanded Material Library: The update also expands the pool of trending image and video materials from the internet, helping users incorporate more fashionable and appealing elements into their videos.

Text-to-Subtitle Conversion: Say goodbye to time-consuming subtitle creation. With the new Text to Subtitle conversion feature, users can improve workflow efficiency and focus more on storytelling. Just paste your text and it automatically splits text into dynamic subtitle strips.

Enhanced Screen Recording: Experience an upgraded screen recording function with the addition of a recording camera, allowing for more dynamic and personalized recordings.

Timeline Refinement: Your editing experience is now smoother than ever with optimized details related to the timeline. Enjoy enhanced precision and control over your creative process.

Pricing & Availability

HitPaw Edimakor offers a range of subscription plans tailored to meet your unique needs. Users can take advantage of the ongoing Spring sale, available until early April, where the discounted price is now an exclusive. This limited-time offer makes HitPaw Edimakor Win V2.7.0 even more accessible to creators, ensuring cutting-edge video editing tools are within reach for all.

About Edimakor

At Edimakor, they are dedicated to transforming inspiration into reality, fostering a world filled with boundless creativity. As a leading video editor software provider, Edimakor also offers a range of multimedia solutions for creators, including screen recording, photo enhancement, voice changing, AI video generation, among others.

For more information, you may visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/video-editor.html

