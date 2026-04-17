NEW YORK, N.Y., April 17, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw, a leading provider of AI-powered creative tools, announces the release of HitPaw FotorPea V5.4.0, featuring major updates including new AI enhancement models with Generative V2, AI Outpainting in the AI Canvas, and AI Agent for smarter image generation. This release also optimizes multiple workflows to improve efficiency and usability, empowering creators to deliver professional-quality results with greater ease.



Image caption: HitPaw FotorPea V5.4.0.

WHAT’S NEW IN HITPAW FOTORPEA V5.4.0

1. AI ENHANCER: ADVANCED MODELS FOR SHARPER IMAGES

New Generative V2 Model: Enhances low-resolution and challenging images with greater clarity and detail.

New Text Model/Low-Light Model: Improves sharpness, restores dark areas, and refines blurry text automatically.

Optimized SD Functionality: Supports history tracking, and 6x/8x scaling for efficient editing.

HEIC Import (Windows): Directly edit modern image formats without conversion.

2. AI CANVAS: SMARTER EDITING AND FLEXIBLE LAYOUTS

New AI Extender & Object Removal: Easily extends scenes and remove unwanted elements.

Smart Alignment & Grouping: Simplifies layout and content organization.

Layer & Text Editing: Editable layers, top-layer control, and precise text adjustments.

Shortcuts Handle: New shortcuts accelerates the entire workflow and one-click chat clearing streamline complex edits.

3. AI GENERATION: STRONG AI AGENT FOR HIGH-EFFICIENCY

New Contextual Dialogue AI Agent: Provides task guidance throughout the workflow, helping users generate images efficiently.

New Flux.2 Pro Model: Optimized for portraits, characters, and stylized illustrations with sharper, realistic results.

Speed Workflow: Supports 3 concurrent AI rendering tasks for faster iteration.

New AI Outpainting: Ideal for backgrounds, extended scenes, or panoramic compositions, reducing manual editing time.

ABOUT HITPAW FOTORPEA

HitPaw FotorPea is an all-in-one AI photo enhancement, editing, and generation tool built for fast, high-quality results. Leveraging advanced AI models like Nano Banana 2, it transforms text prompts into sharp, realistic images while intelligently enhancing clarity and fine details. With intuitive features such as one-click background removal and object editing, users can effortlessly refine their visuals and produce professional-grade results.

COMPATIBILITY AND PRICING

HitPaw FotorPea is compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7 (64-bit) and macOS 10.15 and above. Pricing starts at $22.39/Month for Windows and $25.59/Month for Mac.

To celebrate this major update, HitPaw FotorPea is offering a sale with a total of 20% off on both Yearly and Lifetime subscriptions for a limited time.

For more information, visit:

Purchase HitPaw FotorPea for Windows

Purchase HitPaw FotorPea for Mac

ABOUT HITPAW

HitPaw is a top-tier multimedia software company dedicated to providing smart, AI-driven tools for photo, video, and audio creation. By integrating advanced artificial intelligence with intuitive, user-friendly interfaces, HitPaw empowers creators to unleash their creativity and efficiently produce professional-quality content across various media formats.

Learn more: [OFFICIAL] HitPaw – AI Video, Photo & Audio Enhancer Solutions

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News Source: HitPaw