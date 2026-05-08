NEW YORK, N.Y., May 8, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw, a leading innovator in multimedia software solutions, today announced the release of HitPaw VikPea V5.3.0, the latest update to its AI-powered video enhancement and generation platform. This release introduces a high-precision background removal model, a new video beauty module, upgraded AI generative models, and enhanced video generation with Kling 3.0 and Kling V3 Omni, enabling faster, smarter, and more accessible content creation for users of all levels.



Image caption: HitPaw VikPea 5.3.0 new release.

WHAT’S NEW IN HITPAW VIKPEA V5.3.0

1 — Video Beauty Module

The new Video Beauty module integrates face enhancement, effects, and makeup into a single, easy-to-use solution. With one-click optimization, users can quickly improve the look and feel of their videos.

Perfect for portrait footage and short-form content, this feature is designed for simplicity and efficiency. Even beginners can achieve polished, professional-looKling results without complex editing steps.

2 — AI Generative Models (Natural & Sharpen)

HitPaw VikPea V5.3.0 introduces upgraded AI generative models with two modes: Natural and Sharpen. These models are built to enhance low-quality and older videos by restoring missing details and improving overall clarity.

They are especially useful for low-resolution content below 720P, as well as legacy formats such as film and VHS. Users can choose a natural restoration style or a sharper, more defined visual output depending on their preference.

3 — Kling 3.0 & Kling V3 Omni Video Generator

The new generation engine includes Kling 3.0 and Kling V3 Omni, offering significant improvements in AI video creation.

Kling 3.0 focuses on smoother motion and more realistic dynamic performance, resulting in more lifelike generated videos. Kling V3 Omni expands creative possibilities with multimodal input support, allowing users to combine text, images, and audio to generate more complex and engaging content.

4 — High-Precision Background Remover

The updated background remover features a high-precision model that enhances subject recognition and edge refinement. It cleanly separates subjects from complex backgrounds while preserving fine details like hair, limbs, and subtitles.

This makes it ideal for a wide range of creative scenarios, including video compositing, vlogs, family videos, and portrait background replacement. Even challenging scenes can be processed with clean, accurate results.

COMPATIBILITY AND PRICE

HitPaw VikPea is compatible with both Windows and macOS, ensuring accessibility for creators worldwide. Users can try the new features via a free trial, or purchase the full package starting from $43.19/month.

For more information: [OFFICIAL] HitPaw Video Enhancer – AI Video Enhancer

ABOUT HITPAW

HitPaw is a cutting-edge company redefining the AI editing field with innovation, creativity, efficiency, and simplicity as its core values. The company empowers millions of users worldwide with AI-powered tools for video, image, and audio editing, enhancing, and conversion. HitPaw’s flagship products are trusted by content creators, marketers, and educators for their simplicity and cutting-edge technology.

To know more, visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/

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News Source: HitPaw