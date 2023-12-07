NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw, a pioneering AI-powered multi-media provider, announces the highly anticipated release of HitPaw Photo AI V3.0.0, a Game-Changing Upgrade to HitPaw Photo Enhancer. This revolutionary upgrade represents a significant leap, offering users a comprehensive and user-friendly suite of AI solutions in photo editing technology.



Image Caption: HitPaw Photo AI V3.0.0

Harnessing the power of AI-based technology, the new version caters to all user requirements by offering features to enhance photo quality, generate AI-generated photos to spur creativity, and remove objects and backgrounds from photos.

LET’S CHECK THE KEY FEATURES

Diverse Enhancement Tools: Transform Your Photos

HitPaw Photo AI introduces a wide range of tools to enhance photo quality and restore old photos, including AI face modeling, denoise modeling, colorization, color calibration, scratch repair, low-light enhancement, and various editing functions for customization. All tools operate automatically with just one click, simplifying the editing process.

Boundless Creative Potential: Transform Your Ideas into Art

HitPaw Photo AI empowers users to realize their artistic aspirations. By providing prompts for a photo and selecting desired styles and artists, Photo AI can bring these visions to life through image creation. Unleash your creativity and transform text into captivating works of art, allowing for endless expression and artistic exploration.

Effortless Object Removal: Refine Your Photos

Another standout feature of HitPaw Photo AI is its object remover, which not only enables users to eliminate unwanted elements from their photos, but also facilitates automatic background removal. The AI processing significantly reduces editing time, while the eraser function seamlessly caters to portraits, aged or stained photos, and general images featuring unwanted elements such as strangers and watermarks.

Learn more: https://www.hitpaw.com/photo-ai.html

Compatibility and Price:

HitPaw Photo AI is now compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7 64-bit and above. The pricing starts from $29.99 USD for a month plan.

For more price checking and information, you can visit https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-photo-ai.html

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is an emerging software company specializing in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world full of more creativity.

To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/

