NEW YORK, N.Y., April 16, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw, an unparalleled multi-media solution, announces the highly anticipated release of HitPaw Photo AI ( https://www.hitpaw.com/photo-ai.html ) V3.3.0. This upgrade goes beyond traditional editing tools with its ID Photo Maker functionality. Say goodbye to the hassle of manually resizing and formatting photos for official documents.



Image Caption: HitPaw Photo AI V3.3.0 Update.

Whether you want to enhance facial features, remove blemishes, or change backgrounds, the new version delivers stunning results with just a few clicks, saving you time and effort while ensuring professional-quality outcomes.

LET’S CHECK THE KEY FEATURES:

ID Photo Maker: Change Background Color and Photo Size Sample

With ID Photo Maker, you can generate ID photos that meet the exact specifications required for passports, visas, driver’s licenses, and more. Simply upload your photo, select the desired template, and let HitPaw do the rest, ensuring compliance with international standards and regulations.

AI Portraits Generation: Create Stunning Portrait Effects at Home

One of the latest additions to HitPaw Photo AI’s arsenal is its groundbreaking AI Portraits feature. Leveraging the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, this innovative tool takes portrait editing to new heights. it empowers users to transform their ordinary photos into extraordinary masterpieces effortlessly.

Added 10+ Art Styles: Inspire a Unique Touch to Your Photos

With HitPaw Photo AI’s 50+ Art Styles, you can explore a wide range of artistic expressions, from watercolor and oil painting to surrealism and pop art. Unleash your imagination, experiment with different styles, and bring your creative visions to life like never before. Whether you’re a seasoned artist or a novice enthusiast, HitPaw Photo AI is your ultimate tool for unleashing the full potential of your photos.

Learn more: https://www.hitpaw.com/photo-ai.html

Compatibility and Price:

HitPaw Photo AI is now compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7 64-bit and and macOS 10.15 and above. The pricing starts from $21.99 USD for a month plan.

For more price checking and information, you can visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-photo-ai.html

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is an emerging software company specializing in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing, meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world full of more creativity.

To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/

Our Social Media

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hitpawofficial

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/HitPawofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite/

News Source: HitPaw