NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw has newly released HitPaw Photo Enhancer for Mac V2.0.0 which has been further improved with processing efficiency and develop several new function based on the user habits. There’re 8 Image formats supportive in total such as PNG, JPG, WebP and so on. Batch enhancing limit, outputting setting has also been optimized. A bunch of new functions are waiting for you to try!



Image Caption: HitPaw Photo Enhancer for Mac V2.0.0.

LET’S DIVE IN THE NEW FEATURES OF THE UPDATE:

Colorize and Enhance Portraits Simultaneously

Colorize Model and Face Model are two AI models that Mac users used most frequently. Now, HitPaw has specially presented the new function: multi-model processing. You can use it to one-click upscale and colorize black & white portraits like old family photos.

Customize Your Photo Size Without Limit

Sometimes you need resize your photo due to the image requirement of different social media platforms. But don’t worry, as you are about to enhance your image, HitPaw could also help you easily solve this problem with its powerful ability to adjust the photo size simply.

Remain File Information As Original

When enhancing your photos, HitPaw Photo Enhancer will remain the original information of photos, such as transparent background and EXIF data. The EXIF Information includes figures such as exposure, ISO, shutter, GPS locations, and so on. We aim to beautify your image in details without changing anything else.

More Images Processing Available for Batch Enhancing

When it comes to the repetitive work, AI always helps us a lot. HitPaw Photo Enhancer now increase the image processing limit up to 20. You can freely select from 2 to 20 images to process at the same time depend on your computer ability.

Compatibility and Price:

HitPaw Photo Enhancer is now compatible with macOS 10.15 and above. The pricing starts from $19.99 USD for a month plan.

For more price checking and information, you can visit https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-photo-enhancer-mac.html.

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity.

To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/

News Source: HitPaw